Jesse Watters reflects on his 'World' in final show

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Watters signed off on his final show of "Watters' World" Saturday night, thanking the audience and his fans. Watters will permanently host the 7 p.m. ET timeslot "Jesse Watters Primetime," scheduled to begin Jan. 24. JESSE WATTERS: On Monday, Fox announced that I'm going to be hosting the...

