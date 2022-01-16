Jesse Watters reflects on his 'World' in final show

Fox News announced on Thursday that longtime Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones will get their own weekend shows, filling vacancies left by the promotions of Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro. Kilmeade will take over the 8 p.m. Saturday night slot previously inhabited by Watters, who left his weekend show to helm his own nightly program. Jones, who joined the network in 2018, will now host a 10 p.m Saturday night show titled Lawrence Jones Cross Country. Dan Bongino, meanwhile, will shift his show from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. and replace Pirro, who exited the weekends to become a permanent co-host of the highly watched weekday panel show The Five. Kilmeade, who tried out for the weeknight program that Watters eventually won, will continue co-hosting Fox & Friends and his daily Fox News radio program, as well as his show What Made America Great on the network’s digital streaming service Fox Nation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO