ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Lowcountry native Earl Grant and BC stun Clemson

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNnOu_0dn0faaj00

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball led by as many as 23 points against Boston College but couldn’t quite close it out in a narrow 70-68 defeat on Saturday night.

The Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) were led by Al-Amir Dawes who finished with 17 points. David Collins netted 15 and grabbed seven boards, while PJ Hall totaled 12 points.

Naz Bohannon was a major spark off the Tiger bench, collecting nine points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Clemson got out of the gates quickly against Boston College, leading 34-11 with 7:11 left in the opening stanza. Things settled down and the Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) finished the period on a 21-5 run to pull to within seven.

The second half ended up being a game of runs with the Tigers holding its advantage throughout, but with the score tied at 60-60 and following a Collins made jumper, Clemson lost the Eagles’ Brevin Galloway in transition, and he hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 26 seconds left. The Tigers wouldn’t be able to overcome it in the final moments and fell by two.

Clemson returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when it travels to Syracuse for a 9 p.m. tip on ACCN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Onetime Clemson QB Johnson transferring back to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney’s first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound graduate from Brownsburg, Indiana. He […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson fraternity suspended for 4 years after hazing probe

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — After an investigation into hazing, a Clemson University fraternity has been suspended for four years for violating the university’s code of conduct. The Greenville News reports that a probe into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity revealed hazing incidents that occurred last February. School officials say the incidents involved acts of personal […]
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Breeze Airways bringing Airbus A220 to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced that the Airbus A220 will debut in Charleston this summer. Beginning May 4, the aircraft will begin routes to Tampa, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; Richmond, Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Huntsville, Alabama. With the addition of the A220, Breeze will introduce a new and improved travel experience. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Bc#Tigers#Acc#Pj Hall#Eagles#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Winter Weather Advisory in place for areas across the Lowcountry

UPDATE: The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon downgraded the potential winter weather threat to a ‘winter weather advisory’ for the area. That advisory is in place beginning Friday at 3:00 p.m. Forecasters say some icing is possible with accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A winter storm watch has […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Rep. Joe Cunningham calls proposed SC redistricting map “blatant example of gerrymandering”

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is continuing his efforts to keep South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District together. Cunningham formerly represented SC-01 which extends from Hilton Head Island to the Santee River and includes parts of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Beaufort counties. This district is one that would be significantly altered by the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tracking Winter Weather in the Lowcountry this weekend

UPDATED: Wednesday 1/19/22 1:00 pm – Olivia Lawrence There is a new threat for winter weather a little closer to home this weekend! So what is different from last weekend to this weekend? The answer: Colder temperatures. As of Wednesday morning, we have entered into a critical forecasting period, during which we determine where the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor. The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday. The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Record number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Transportation Security Authority agents found 72 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at South Carolina airport security checkpoints in 2021— a new annual record for the state. Below is a breakdown of firearm discoveries in 2021: Charleston International (CHS): 30 Myrtle Beach International (MYR): 13 Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP): 17 Columbia Metropolitian Airport […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy