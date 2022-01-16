ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD: Girl shot, killed near 18th and Highland

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee police responded to the shooting...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump probe

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump has asked a judge to appoint a special grand jury for her investigation. In a letter sent Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the county's chief judge to impanel the special grand...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Highland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy