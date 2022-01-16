ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant tops Mount St. Mary’s

By Rosie Langello
SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — In a rematch of the NEC title game, the Bryant Bulldogs hosted Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday and won 73-66.

Adham Eleeda led the way with 26 points, eight of those points were three pointers.

Watch the highlights and postgame reaction above.

