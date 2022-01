Memphis coach Penny Hardaway blasted reporters’ questions in his postgame press conference in an expletive-laden tirade Thursday night after his Tigers fell to 9-8 (3-4 AAC) with their third straight loss, a 70-62 home defeat against SMU. The incident followed a question about whether he’s ever lost faith in his ability to get the job done at Memphis as he navigates his fourth season on the job with little on-court progress to show for some impressive recruiting results.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO