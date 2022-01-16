Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make another effort Friday to convince Russia to back away from its aggressive positioning around Ukraine, but the low expectations for success are reflected in the U.S.' decision this week to surge lethal weaponry to Ukraine's military in an effort to quickly shore up its defenses.
LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social...
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer,...
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.
Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing are asking the judge to open at least parts of a hearing on the admissibility of some evidence
Washington — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return...
An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
Comments / 0