*extremely The Giant from Twin Peaks voice* it is happening again. It has happened again! It being a ten game losing streak for the Flyers. For the second time this season. The Flyers’ difficult stretch is still going strong, and despite a good effort and close game against the Blue Jackets last night, the Flyers’ offense wasn’t able to break through in the way that they needed it to, and they still couldn’t pull off a win.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO