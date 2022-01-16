Jack Quinn’s hat trick not enough as Amerks fall to Senators in OT

On a night where Jack Quinn recorded his first pro hat trick and the Rochester Americans (19-10-1-1) scored late in the third period to force overtime for the second straight game, it was the Belleville Senators (15-15-0-0) scoring just 34 seconds into the extra session to come away with a 6-5 win to cap a thrilling back-and-forth affair Saturday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Quinn not only tallied three goals, he also collected his second four-point performance in the three games after picking up the primary assist on Rochester’s game-tying goal with four seconds remaining in regulation. Michael Mersch (1+1) Ethan Prow (1+1), Brandon Biro (0+2), Arttu Ruotsalainen (0+2), Mattias Samuelsson (0+2) all recorded a multi-point outing for the Amerks, who dropped their first two games beyond regulation. Linus Weissbach earned an assist on Quinn’s second goal of the contest, extending his point streak to three games.

Goaltender Charles Williams (0-0-1) made 29 saves in his Amerks debut after joining the club on a PTO on Friday. The Canton, Mich., native became the fifth different netminder to appear in a game for Rochester this season. Additionally, tonight was Williams’ first AHL appearance since Nov. 25, 2018, and his first AHL start since Nov. 17, 2018, both of which came during a four-game stint with the Ontario Reign in 2018-19.

The Amerks wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 19 when they welcome back the Syracuse Crunch for an intrastate showdown at The Blue Cross Arena.

