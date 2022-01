Playing without Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman for the first time this season, the Razorbacks posted a 65-58 signature win over LSU on the road under interim coach Keith Smart with a spirited rally down the stretch. Musselman, who missed the game after shoulder surgery and spoke with the team via Zoom at halftime, watched his players rally under Smart with a 17-2 run over the final nine minutes of the game after trailing by eight.

