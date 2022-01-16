ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS: Claim $15,775 from IRS after policy changes

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

Americans can start filing their tax returns with the IRS this month, and many are hoping to see larger refunds thanks to some policy changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAjYv_0dn0cUQI00

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns Jan. 24, but there may be worse delays in 2022 than in 2021.

The IRS simply doesn’t have enough resources. Things are still running slowly from the pandemic.

Despite these things, Americans still need to collect their tax documents and prepare themselves for potentially larger refunds this year.

Here are a few ways your tax refund from the IRS might increase with changes to tax laws

Regular tax refund

If you paid too much in taxes in 2021, you’ll see a refund.

The average refund for 2020 was $2,775.

With wages rising last year, people may see even bigger average refunds.

Unemployment benefits and 2022 tax returns

Child tax credit

The child tax credit was always worth $2,000.

In 2021, it went up to $3,600 for those with kids under 6 and $3,000 for those with kids 6 and up.

This happened thanks to the American Rescue Act.

Families originally received an advance on the credit worth up to $1,800.

That money was sent out in 6 monthly payments worth up to $300 from July through Dec.

Now parents have the chance to claim the second half on their tax returns this year.

Child tax credit will delay refunds in 2022

Child care and dependent credit

This is another credit that benefitted under the American Rescue Act.

Parents with kids can claim this credit worth as much as $8,000 to offset the costs of caring for a child while working.

This credit can cover things like housekeeping, transportation, daycare, and other similar costs.

This can be used for children under the age of 13 or dependents with disabilities.

Parents must make $125,000 or less to qualify.

Stimulus checks

If you missed out on the $1,400 stimulus check that was sent in March, you have a chance to claim it on your taxes.

This is mainly going to happen for people who had kids in 2021 or were living abroad and missed the check.

You can claim the missing payment using the recovery rebate credit.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: 2022 tax bracket and deduction changes

Every year when people prepare for tax season, they’re usually made aware of changes. 2022 is not any different with changes from the IRS. 2021 saw major inflation rates, resulting in adjustments by the IRS. While these changes won’t necessarily impact this year’s tax return, they will impact 2023....
INCOME TAX
CNET

3 reasons to set up direct deposit with the IRS and correct errors now

Tax season is right around the corner, starting Monday, Jan. 24. And even if you're not planning to file until the April 15 deadline -- or after if you're filing an extension -- you should consider setting up direct deposit with the IRS. Not only can this help you get your tax refund much quicker, but it will also help you get any other money owed to you faster (for instance, child tax credit money).
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Stimulus check payments up to $8,000 are available, but you need to file this form

It should be pretty clear by now that 2022 is going to be nothing like the stimulus check-filled year we got in 2021. The inability of congressional Democrats to pass President Biden’s 12-month extension of the expanded monthly child tax credit checks has seen to that. However, just because the monthly checks have ended, that doesn’t mean the child tax credit has gone away entirely. You can still get a credit for up to $2,000 per child this year, as we detailed here. And there’s a related benefit also available this year — the Child and Dependent Care Credit, details about which we’ll get into below.
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Filing Federal Tax Return In 2021 Is A Bit More Complicated This Year, But There Are Ways To Speed Up Your Tax Refund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — January 26 is the first day to file your federal tax return, and most Americans will be getting a refund. Last year, 167 million tax returns were filed in the United States, and most of those taxpayers – 122 million – got a refund. How soon you get that refund, say the experts, depends on how you file that original return. “Do what you can absolutely to e-file and choose direct deposit. Paper is not necessarily IRS’ friend. It hasn’t been during the pandemic,” Raphael Tulino, a spokesperson for the IRS, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano. In fact, says...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Child Tax Credit#Americans
Jake Wells

Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of Kentucky? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of last year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, there is definitely money coming for you. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, so it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible.
TechRadar

IRS will soon require a selfie to file your taxes

Paying your taxes online in the US is about to get a whole lot more difficult as the IRS has revealed that taxpayers' existing credentials will no longer work beginning this summer. Instead, the government agency is partnering with a third-party identity verification service called ID.me that requires users to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Policy changes increasing 2022 tax refunds

Tax season is starting as millions of Americans prepare returns for the IRS in hopes of larger refunds for 2022. Americans can start submitting their tax returns to the IRS on Jan. 24. W-2 forms should be sent from your employer soon, if you haven’t received them already. They’re legally...
INCOME TAX
MyChesCo

IRS Free File Available Now; Claim Important Tax Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS announced the availability of Free File, providing taxpayers online tax preparation products available at no charge. The launch of IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov, provides people an early opportunity to file their taxes and claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits. Taxpayers can use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit they did not receive in 2021.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: How Four Big Policy Changes Will Affect Your Refund

Tax season is right around the corner. Next Monday, January 24th, the IRS will start accepting tax returns. For many Americans, this time of year is a double-edged sword. On one hand, gathering all the documents and preparing taxes can be incredibly stressful. On the other hand, though, tax refunds almost make the hassle worth it. This year, some American workers will see a little more money on their tax returns thanks to some major policy changes.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will tax refunds be sent

Tax season is here, and the IRS has shared that Americans can start submitting their returns Jan. 24. This means people are beginning to think about their tax refunds and when they might arrive. Many people may see bigger refunds when they claim the second half of their child tax...
INCOME TAX
komando.com

Check the mail for this letter about your final IRS stimulus payment

The global pandemic shows no signs of letting up, with millions of people still struggling from furloughs or price increases. If you need to get tested for COVID-19, here’s where you can find at-home tests that are in stock. To make things a bit easier for Americans, President Biden...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Expanded child tax credit will deliver more money in 2022: Here's how to get it

Although the advance child tax credit payments ended in December, there's still more money from the expanded child tax credit for parents to receive with their 2021 tax refunds. The remaining half of the expanded child tax credit for 2021 will become available to parents when they file their tax returns this year. The IRS recently announced that tax season will start Jan. 24, the earliest date for filing taxes.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy