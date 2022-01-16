ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Churches closing Sunday Service due to storm

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several churches are closing service, due to the inclement weather coming in across the Mid-South.

  • New Hope Baptist Church
  • South Eastside Church of Christ
  • Golden Rule Community Church
  • Gilfield Church (Arlington)
  • Ridgeway Baptist Church
  • Calvary Chapel Memphis
  • Cordova Baptist Church
  • Sycamore View Church of Christ (Virtual Only)
  • New Shelby M.B. Church
  • Whitten Baptist Church
  • New Hope Christian Church Bartlett
  • Divine Life Church in Memphis
  • The Hammond Hill Baptist Church in Senatobia
  • Central Church in Collierville (Virtual Only)
  • Spring Hill M.B. Church (Raleigh)
  • Greater Tabernacle MB Church (Virtual only)
  • Word of Faith Church (Dyersburg)
  • Christ Way Outreach Ministries
  • Gethsemane Garden COGIC (Virtual)
  • Colonial Baptist Church
  • Bethesda Word of Life Christian Center
  • Gateway Church of God in Christ
  • Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church
  • Parkway Gardens United Presbyterian Church USA
  • Resurrection Life Ministry
  • Christ Way Outreach Ministries
  • Greenwood CME Church
  • Promised Land CFM (Virtual)
  • Koinonia Christian Center in Cordova
  • First Baptist Church in Bartlett (Virtual)

