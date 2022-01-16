Churches closing Sunday Service due to storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several churches are closing service, due to the inclement weather coming in across the Mid-South.
- New Hope Baptist Church
- South Eastside Church of Christ
- Golden Rule Community Church
- Gilfield Church (Arlington)
- Ridgeway Baptist Church
- Calvary Chapel Memphis
- Cordova Baptist Church
- Sycamore View Church of Christ (Virtual Only)
- New Shelby M.B. Church
- Whitten Baptist Church
- New Hope Christian Church Bartlett
- Divine Life Church in Memphis
- The Hammond Hill Baptist Church in Senatobia
- Central Church in Collierville (Virtual Only)
- Spring Hill M.B. Church (Raleigh)
- Greater Tabernacle MB Church (Virtual only)
- Word of Faith Church (Dyersburg)
- Christ Way Outreach Ministries
- Gethsemane Garden COGIC (Virtual)
- Colonial Baptist Church
- Bethesda Word of Life Christian Center
- Gateway Church of God in Christ
- Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church
- Parkway Gardens United Presbyterian Church USA
- Resurrection Life Ministry
- Greenwood CME Church
- Promised Land CFM (Virtual)
- Koinonia Christian Center in Cordova
- First Baptist Church in Bartlett (Virtual)
