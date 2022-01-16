Bears complete interviews with 3 more candidates

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By 670 Staff
670 The Score
(670 The Score) The Bears on Saturday completed interviews with three more candidates as they continue their search for a new general manager and head coach.

The Bears interviewed Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for their general manager opening, they announced. They also interviewed former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy.

Ossenfort has worked in the NFL for 21 years, the last two with the Titans after previously spending 17 seasons with the Patriots from 2003-’19. He was the director of college scouting at the end of his New England tenure, winning three Super Bowl rings while there.

Caldwell, 66, is looking for his third job as an NFL head coach after leading the Colts (2009-’11) and Lions (2014-’17) previously. He posted a 62-50 record (.554) over seven seasons spent with Indianapolis and Detroit.

Since being fired by the Lions, Caldwell has worked as the Dolphins' quarterbacks coach for the past three years. He has won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach.

Hackett, 42, is in his third season as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for Buffalo (2013-’14) and Jacksonville (2016-’18). The Packers had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL in 2020. They were 10th in scoring and 10th in total offense in this 2021 season.

The Bears have now interviewed four candidates for head coach -- Caldwell, Hackett, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson. Beyond Ossenfort, Chicago has met with four other candidates for its general manager vacancy. Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland have also interviewed.

