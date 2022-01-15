ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood Town 1-0 Rotherham United

BBC
 3 days ago

Anthony Pilkington scored deep in stoppage time as Rotherham slipped from the top of League One with a 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. The visitors were hoping to stay ahead of nearest challengers Sunderland at the top while Fleetwood are still looking over their shoulders at...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club's unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard's biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison's front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder's only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez's sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how "upbeat" the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his "legacy".Benitez's entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison's stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers' in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement."There's rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to 'recharge batteries' after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to "recharge the batteries" after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions' fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech's first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club's punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday's home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Ipswich Town

I was sat this afternoon with my two year-old, watching kiddies telly in my Kitchen. I was thinking about the game yesterday, and one player's performance in particular. I heard in the background the announcement of the next show on CBeebies. Some utter nonsense involving mid-thirty somethings dressing up as Pirates, playing Pirate themed games to a chorus of screaming primary school kids.
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday's north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta's ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

'We just need our whole squad' – Thomas Tuchel not desperate for new signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would settle for players returning from injury and illness ahead of new signings this month.The Blues have seen their title hopes founder in recent weeks amid a raft of players being unavailable, the most difficult of which to control have been for coronavirus-related reasons.Andreas Christensen became their latest player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.While N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva returned from isolation, Christensen's absence exacerbated Tuchel's problems with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out injured and Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations.The situation has...
SOCCER
BBC

Rotherham United v Lincoln City postponed because of frozen pitch

Rotherham United's League One fixture with Lincoln City on Tuesday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the New York Stadium. Referee Andy Haines carried out a pitch inspection, with the match officially called off at 14:15 GMT. The Millers are third in the table, having played two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club's managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team's first training session since Benitez's dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds' victory over West Ham was heroic - but not a vindication for all

It was a not just victory but vindication; not just a vital three points for Leeds but for all the teams and supporters left embittered by the opportune postponement of the north London derby. After Marcelo Bielsa's injury-ravaged squad pulled off a battling, breathtaking 3-2 victory over a weary West Ham on Sunday, the prevailing sentiment was that justice had been done and that the nature of Leeds' performance showed the virtues of playing on. In the immediate aftermath, perhaps that was right too. While Arsenal's predicament has been to some degree self-inflicted, Leeds' list of casualties this season has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at 'ambitious' Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League's "best-run clubs" amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday's visit of Chelsea."I can't comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers," he said."I'm focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter's side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions' commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Coady describes 'incredible moment' after ending long Molineux drought for Wolves

Wolves skipper Conor Coady was delighted after ending his six-year Molineux goal drought.The defender scored his first home league goal for Wolves in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.Raul Jimenez's penalty and Adama Traore's stoppage-time strike left the hosts eighth in the Premier League despite James Ward-Prowse's stunning free-kick for the Saints.It was Coady's first home goal since scoring in the League Cup against Crawley in 2016.The England international told the club's website: "It's not a good enough stat that, is it, really? I enjoyed that more than anything because I've waited to score at this ground in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory "escape at the end" against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard's side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United's lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche not angry with Chris Wood as Burnley look to replace striker

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will look to the transfer market to replace Chris Wood but insisted he was not angry with the New Zealand striker after his abrupt exit for relegation rivals NewcastleThe Magpies exercised a release clause in Wood's contract last week to snatch the 30-year-old away, boosting their own striking options while depriving Burnley of a player who scored 53 goals in 165 games for the Clarets."It wasn't a perfect scenario to lose a player who's done very well for us and for himself as well," Dyche said."He's a good player. He's been quieter this season but you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton s

Everton have confirmed the sacking of Rafa Benitez as manager, following the Toffees’ defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.A 2-1 loss left the side in 15th, with only five wins in the Premier League this season and only one in the last 13.The timing of the departure is made somewhat surprising after the board backed him with the recent arrivals of full-backs Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Myolenko, as well as a loan deal for Anwar El Ghazi. The sale of Lucas Digne offset those new faces.However, results – in particular against the side who were bottom prior to the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE

