One of the biggest revelations of the Dallas Mavericks' 2021-2022 season has been their much-improved defensive effort. Dallas has gone from being a bottom-10 defensive team to a top-five defensive team in the blink of an eye despite not having a true anchor on that end of the floor. That last part could change, depending on what happens between now and the NBA trade deadline, but for now, the team is finding a way to pull together each an every night.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO