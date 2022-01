LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — When is a 27-point effort in a blowout win just another ho-hum night at the office?. Ask Liberty's Darius McGhee. The Senior continues to dazzle and amaze the college basketball world with his play. As of January 18th, McGhee is fourth in the nation with 23.0 points a game, and leads the nation with 437 points. That includes 79-three point shots, also first in the nation.

