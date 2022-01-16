ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors Trio Shows Toronto's Playoff Potential in Come-From-Behind Victory Over Bucks

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adjtX_0dn0Zg1f00

What are Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster, and the Toronto Raptors front office supposed to do? How are they supposed to judge this team?

With less than a month to go before the February 10 NBA trade deadline, hardly anything is clear about this Raptors squad. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby are good. We know that. But the onslaught of injuries and inconsistency of this squad has left the front office with no clear path forward for next month. I mean, how can you judge a team that gets blown out by the Detroit Pistons one night and then topples the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on the second night of a back-to-back?

“I think it shows our potential. We’re one of those teams that I feel can compete with anybody when we’re at our best," VanVleet said. "When we’re not, we’re pretty average. The challenge is to be consistent and raise the floor and let your bad nights be better than what our bad nights have been."

It wouldn't take much to make Toronto a legitimate Eastern Conference playoff team. When healthy, the core is solid. VanVleet, Siakam, and Anunoby create a three-headed monster that the Raptors can mix and match in two-man actions to create mismatches and confusion for defenders. It's how they repeatedly took advantage of the Bucks' defense, giving the ball to Siakam and letting VanVleet or Anunoby set screens or vice versa.

"It’s becoming a thing that we’re finding a lot of different areas, you can see sometimes we’re doing it in the middle of the floor and sometimes we’re doing it on the side and sometimes we’re doing it in little passing and cutting thing between the three of them as well," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of using the three to mix and match their offensive options. "We’re trying to create some matchups that they can take advantage of."

In the final minute, Siakam set a screen for VanVleet before popping behind and nailing a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from VanVleet to put the Raptors up seven with just over a minute to go.

"It’s great because I feel like I have a mismatch every time, most of the time down the floor, OG feels the same way and then also Fred," Siakam said. "So we can set screens for each other, have different matchups, and make reads. I think Fred did an excellent job making reads when they were trapping us, OG did the same, and I think that’s what we gotta do."

The trio had combined for 61 of Toronto's points led by Siakam who recorded his second career triple-double with 30 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

They just need help.

Toronto's bench is filled with defensive standouts. Justin Champagnie once again flexed his rebounding might, clinching 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. Chris Boucher was solid on both ends, with 15 points, three blocks, and some tough defense, something he's shown repeatedly of late. Even Precious Achiuwa contributed with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, starting in place of the injured Khem Birch.

"They were huge, especially Precious and Chris. Not only were they making good plays just in general, kinda playing pretty mistake free and then on top of that they’re sticking a couple of jumpers here and there," Nurse said. "They were defending so they were really valuable."

But would it hurt to add a bench scorer to the NBA's worst offensive bench unit? That's all the Raptors need right now, someone who can replace Gary Trent Jr. when he needs a night off or someone who can take the load off the core in bench lineups. They need what Svi Mykhailiuk and Yuta Watanabe are supposed to be and haven't been able to provide.

Saturday night, like last Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, showed the ceiling of this team. They can compete with the league's best even when they're not at 100%.

But has the front office seen enough? The rest of this road trip will be telling.

Dreadful Start

Toronto picked up right where it left off on Friday night in the first quarter. The Bucks zipped up and down the court with ease as the Raptors mustered nothing offensively. Watanabe was once again a zero offensively and Toronto's offense couldn't find the space to generate anything. It was a matter of minutes before Milwaukee was up 15.

Outfit of the Night

Wilson's 10-Day Expiring

D.J. Wilson's 10-day will expire prior to Toronto's next game on Monday. He played less than one minute since his re-signing after looking relatively impressive in his first stint with the team.

The Raptors will see an old friend Monday night when they head south to take on Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.

"I’m definitely looking forward to playing against the old man, for sure," VanVleet said of his old running mate.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Simu Liu Jumps to Toronto's Defense, Snapping Back at Bucks Twitter

Move over, Drake. The Toronto Raptors have a new celebrity superfan. While Drake was out galavanting with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, playing one-on-one with former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry , Canadian actor Simu Liu was hunkered down on Raptors Twitter defending off snide remarks from the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Fred Vanvleet
FanSided

What can be learned from the Milwaukee Bucks losses to Toronto Raptors?

If there’s any team in the NBA that can confidently say they have the Milwaukee Bucks‘ number, it would be the Toronto Raptors. Following their loss last night, the Raptors swept the season series with the defending champs and have won five straight games against them dating back to last season.
NBA
AllRaptors

The Goran Dragic Situation Explained

Goran Dragic isn't coming back. This marriage with the Toronto Raptors was never meant to last very long. When Toronto acquired Dragic in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry this summer it was about ensuring Lowry could maximize his earning potential and it allowed the Raptors to acquire Precious Achiuwa. Miami could have declined Dragic's team option for this year and signed Lowry outright during free agency, but it would have limited Lowry's contract and kept Toronto from adding Achiuwa.
NBA
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

The Toronto Raptors are heading south for a date with the Miami Heat on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. This much-anticipated game has been somewhat spoiled by the fact that Kyle Lowry will be out for personal reasons. It was expected to be Lowry's first game against his former team but that will have to wait until Jan. 29 when the Raptors play the Heat again in Miami.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Og Anunoby#The Detroit Pistons#Eastern Conference
AllRaptors

Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

Myles Turner may be a perfect fit for the Toronto Raptors, but the Indiana Pacers' asking price is making a deal hard to envision. Indiana is reportedly asking for two first-round picks for their 6-foot-11 big man, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. It's a steep asking price for Turner and one the Raptors are unlikely to pay.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
449
Followers
842
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy