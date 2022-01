COVID-19 cases across Georgia are surging as experts continue to learn more about the highly contagious omicron variant and how it differs from previous strains. Muscogee County is reporting its highest COVID case rates in the pandemic. As of Jan. 12, there have been 4,070 cases in the last two weeks in the county at a rate of 2,124 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO