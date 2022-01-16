ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd set price for Burnley, Newcastle target Jones

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are prepared to sell Phil Jones this month. The Daily Star says United have slapped a £15million price-tag on Jones. The Reds defender, 29, has made only one league appearance in two years - in the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims to keep Philippe Coutinho happy after draw against Man Utd

Steven Gerrard wants to keep Philippe Coutinho smiling after the Aston Villa debutant secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw that left Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick deflated.Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter looked to be going the same way as their FA Cup tie at the start of the week, with Villa looking sharp but ultimately lacking a cutting edge against the Red Devils.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring, with the Portuguese skipper adding another just as Villa threatened to level.Gerrard turned to former Liverpool team-mate Coutinho and got a dream response, with the Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd playmaker van de Beek rejects Newcastle loan move

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek does not want to go on loan to Newcastle United. The Magpies reportedly made an attempt to secure the Dutchman this month. However, The Telegraph is reporting that van de Beek turned down the move, as he is unsure about the current situation at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
Tribal Football

Newcastle ready to outbid West Ham for Man Utd midfielder Lingard

Newcastle are ready to cough up for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. The Daily Star says Newcastle and West Ham are on a collision course over Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard. The experienced midfielder is one of several players weighing up a departure from Old Trafford this month. Lingard has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle remain keen on Burnley defender James Tarkowski

Burnley defender James TarkowskiNewcastle haven't dropped plans for Burnley defender James Tarkowski during the January transfer window. The Sun's Alan Nixon reports the Magpies are going to make a fresh bid for Tarkowski. However, the Clarets are going to require a significant sum, like they did for Chris Wood. Toon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd, AC Milan target Kamara admits 'anything can happen'

Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara cannot guarantee staying this month. Kamara, off contract in June, is interesting Manchester United and AC Milan. He said: "If I stay, I will do everything to reach the club's goal, which is the Champions League. "The transfer window is open so anything can happen....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Reds#The Daily Star#Wolves#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

​Rangnick plans to integrate Mejbri into Man Utd first-team

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick plans to add youngster Hannibal Mejbri into the first team. The midfielder has been at United since 2019, when he was only 16. The creative talent has been representing Tunisia at the African Cup of Nations. According to Goal, Mejbri impressed Rangnick in training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta unhappy with Newcastle offer for Duvan Zapata

Newcastle submit offer for Atalanta striker Zupata. Newcastle United have submitted an offer for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata. Colombia international Zapata has carved an impressive reputation in recent seasons due to his exploits with Atalanta. The Daily Record says Toon are hoping the Italian club will sell their star attacker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo: I'm here due to personal sacrifices

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo says retirement far from his mind. Ronaldo turns 37 on February 5 but shows no sign of slowing down. On Monday night at FIFA's The Best award ceremony, Ronaldo was presented with the Special Award for his goalscoring feats with Portugal where he broke the international record with an incredible 115 goals so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle, Leicester rival Brentford for free agent Eriksen

Newcastle United have joined the scramble for free agent Christian Eriksen. The Times says Newcastle and Leicester are ready to try and pip Brentford in the chase for Eriksen. It has emerged that Brentford are ready to offer him a deal until the end of the season and bring the ex-Tottenham man back to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Atletico Madrid threatening Man Utd plans for Pochettino

Atletico Madrid have emerged as competition for Manchester United in their push for Mauricio Pochettino. PSG coach Pochettino is United's favoured option to take charge at the end of the season. But Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, said: "In the event that (Diego) Simeone can fall...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd reject Flamengo offer for Pereira

Manchester United are yet to make a call on Andreas Pereira's future. United have left the door open for a Pereira return after rejecting a bid from loan club Flamengo. The Brazilian played 24 times for the Brazilian outfit, scoring five and assisting one. Flamengo would like to take Pereira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Martial matter now...

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says he and Anthony Martial have cleared the air. Martial, in a statement, rejected Rangnick's claims that he refused to play against Aston Villa on Saturday. This morning, Rangnick refused to discuss the truth of the issue, instead saying: "I am here now for six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

5 Lessons from Prem weekend: Tuchel's Chelsea plan backfires; Aston Villa future bright; Benitez rightly sacked

Thomas Tuchel almost out-thought Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Philippe Coutinho enjoyed an explosive Aston Villa debut and Everton ran out of patience with Rafa Benitez. Here's five lessons from the Premier League weekend... 1) Tuchel plan scuppered by unlucky timing of City's goal. Although Manchester City deserved their victory,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dyche insists Burnley capable of pulling off surprise signing

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists they're capable of pulling off a surprise signing this month. Burnley have already been linked with Belgian duo Christian Benteke and Divock Origi, as well as French forward Serhou Guirassy, and Dyche said the summer signing of Maxwel Cornet was a sign that the club had broadened their horizons in the market under the ownership of Alan Pace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick welcomes 'incredible' Pogba back to training

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was happy with their form for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. United go to Brentford tomorrow night. On performances in the FA Cup and Premier League games against Aston Villa, Rangnick began: "We played a lot better in the league game, we were really good for the first 70 minutes and we have to build up on that. It is about showing similar performances for 90, 95 minutes; however long the game takes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle interested in Lens striker Ignatius Ganago

Newcastle United are interested in Lens striker Ignatius Ganago. Foot Mercato says Newcastle are keen to sign the youngster this month, with Ganago currently away with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations. The 19 year-old has scored three goals from seven starts for Lens this season. While Newcastle has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta waiting for Newcastle to bid on Gosens

Atalanta are prepared sell Robin Gosens this month. TMW says the Germany left-back has a deal to 2024 with La Dea and a new contract offer has been on the table for some months. However, Gosens is yet to respond to the proposal. And it's now emerged Newcastle United have...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy