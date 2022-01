Some patchy fog will lend itself to slick conditions and some flurries this morning as dreary conditions continue. Light winds from the north 5-7 and highs in the mid 20's to 33 for Pocatello. 27 in Jackson. Fog may freeze on windshields and make frozen areas even more slick. Drive with lights on low beam and drive carefully through more dense fog in the advisory area to the lower valley and Magic Valley area. Sun may be seen for a partly sunny afternoon before more late fog envelopes us. We've got colder air to push through and chill us to the upper 20's for the weekend. Good skiing conditions for resorts and very little wind. Mid 20's for next week and dry. Jeff Roper.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO