UNC’s Armando Bacot Gets The Dunk And The Foul | Must See Moment

The sensational UNC basketball center is putting up incredible numbers in conference play. Over the past few weeks, there hasn’t been a hotter player in college basketball than North Carolina’s Armando Bacot. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center has racked up seven consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 21.3 points and...
The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
Mark Packer discussed this week the decision by Xavier Thomas to return to Clemson during the Packer and Durham Show. Packer expects the Tigers to dominate on defense in 2022. "For (Clemson coach) Dabo (...)
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory […]
Duke vs. Miami: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils won a tough game on the road over Miami, 58-49. With the win, Kara Lawson’s crew avoided a 3-game losing streak and improved their record to 12-4. Miela Goodchild led Duke in scoring and rebounding with 17 points and 7 boards. It was a defensive battle, […]
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two of the most physically imposing players in the league today. In fact, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is convinced that both James and Davis could score touchdowns in the NFL. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA...
