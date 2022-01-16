UNC’s Caleb Love Rocks The Rim | Must See Moment

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
Duke vs. Miami: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils won a tough game on the road over Miami, 58-49. With the win, Kara Lawson’s crew avoided a 3-game losing streak and improved their record to 12-4. Miela Goodchild led Duke in scoring and rebounding with 17 points and 7 boards. It was a defensive battle, […]
Cam’Ron Kelly elevated his play as the season went on in 2021. Kelly played sparingly until the UNC win at Duke in which he finished the game with 7 tackles and an interception. Kelly earned 3rd-Team All-ACC honors after finishing the season with 69 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 7 pass break-ups. Take a look […]
Jelani Woods transferred to Virginia from Oklahoma State before the 2021 season, and he made a big impact on the Cavaliers in his first year. Woods was First-Team All-ACC and led all tight ends in the conference with 598 receiving yards.
Virginia guard Reece Beekman had a career night in UVA’s 66-61 road win over Pittsburgh. Beekman led the Cavaliers with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 8 assists in the win.Check out the best plays from Beekman’s impressive performance right here.
Miami forward Sam Waardenburg had an incredible 1st half vs. the Tar Heels, hitting 6-of-7 field goals and was 4-4 from three-point range before the break, but it was a couple of dunks that highlighted his 1st half. Check them out here in this ACC Must See Moment!
Down by one with 12.3 seconds left in overtime, Wendell Moore Jr. brought the ball up the court and then drove to the hole. His attempt to take the lead was blocked by Florida State’s John Butler and the loose ball got knocked away from a crowd.
The Miami Hurricanes came out on fire as they built a 49-22 first-half lead over the North Carolina Tar Heels in their impressive 85-57 win. Sam Waardenburg led the way early on, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the 1st half while Isaiah Wong chipped in 15 of his game-high 25 points before the […]
Boston College vs. Louisville:The Louisville Cardinals got hot late as they pulled away from Boston College in their 67-54 win at home. It was a total team effort for the Cards as 9 players scored in the game, led by Sydney Curry’s 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Jae’Lyn Withers and Noah Locke […]
Miami Forward Sam Waardenburg was a huge part of Miami’s convincing 85-57 win over North Carolina. Waardenburg led the way early on, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the 1st half. He was relentless and versatile, scoring from inside and out as he was 4-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-7 overall from the floor […]
Georgia backup quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett announced he plans to return to Athens for next season.
Miami guard Isaiah Wong continued his assault on the ACC with a game-high 25 points in the Hurricanes’ 85-57 win over North Carolina. Wong made more than a handful of his signature uber-athletic plays, including an impressive 4-point play in the win. Enjoy this look at all of Isaiah Wong’s great plays vs. the Tar […]
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
FSU’s dynamic freshman Matthew Cleveland had the best statistical day of his young career. He scored a career-high 21 points on 8-16 shooting. Cleveland registered a double-double as he also grabbed 10 rebounds with 4 assists, and 2 steals. Check out Cleveland at his best versus North Florida right here!
North Florida vs. Florida State: The ‘Noles continued their hot streak winning their seventh game in eight tries, defeating North Florida, 86-73. Caleb Mills poured in 21 points on 8-12 shooting for FSU. Star freshman Matthew Cleveland had a great game for the Seminoles as well, scoring a career-high 21 points, and made it a […]
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams was an all-around problem for Georgia Tech in Wake’s 80-64 victory. Williams poured in 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 9 dimes. Check out his sensational evening right here!
Comments / 0