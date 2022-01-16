UNC’s Caleb Love Rocks The Rim | Must See Moment

Miami Forward Sam Waardenburg was a huge part of Miami’s convincing 85-57 win over North Carolina. Waardenburg led the way early on, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the 1st half. He was relentless and versatile, scoring from inside and out as he was 4-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-7 overall from the floor […]

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO