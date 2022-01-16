ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

By ERIC TUCKER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZk6C_0dn0Y8G700
Texas-Synagogue Standoff-Siddiqui FILE - In this July 17, 2008, file photo, Aafia Siddiqui, possible al-Qaida associate, is seen in the custody of Counter Terrorism Department of Ghazni province in Ghazni City, Afghanistan. The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/ File) (Anonymous)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan.

The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and the man holding them dead, authorities said.

The woman whose freedom was sought, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier.

For the Justice Department, which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to her supporters, many of whom believed in her innocence, the case embodied what they saw as an overzealous post Sept. 11-American judicial system.

A closer look at the case:

WHO IS AAFIA SIDDIQUI?

She's a Pakistani neuroscientist who studied in the United States at prestigious institutions — Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She attracted the attention of American law enforcement in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks. Top FBI and Justice Department described her as an “al-Qaida operative and facilitator” at a May 2004 news conference in which they warned of intelligence showing al-Qaida planned an attack in the coming months.

In 2008, she was detained by authorities in Afghanistan. American officials said they found in her possession handwritten notes that discussed the construction of so-called dirty bombs and that listed various locations in the U.S. that could be targeted in a “mass casualty attack.”

Inside an interview room at an Afghan police compound, authorities say, she grabbed the M-4 rifle of a U.S. Army officer and opened fire on members of the U.S. team assigned to interrogate her.

She was convicted in 2010 on charges including attempting to kill U.S. nationals outside the United States. At her sentencing hearing, she gave rambling statements in which she delivered a message of world peace — and also forgave the judge. She expressed frustration at arguments from her own lawyers who said she deserved leniency because she was mentally ill.

"I’m not paranoid,” she said at one point. “I don’t agree with that.”

WHAT WAS THE REACTION?

Pakistani officials immediately decried the punishment, which prompted protests in multiple cities and criticism in the media.

The prime minister at the time, Yousuf Raza Gilani, called her the “daughter of the nation” and vowed to campaign for her release from jail.

In the years since, Pakistani leaders have openly floated the idea of swaps or deals that could result in her release.

Faizan Syed, executive director of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the group considers Siddiqui to have been “caught in the war on terror" as well as a political prisoner who was wrongly accused through flawed evidence. He nonetheless strongly condemned the hostage-taking, calling it wrong, heinous and "something that is completely undermining our efforts to get Dr. Aaifa released.”

She has also garnered support from accused militants in the United States. An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill U.S. military members after receiving training in Syria also planned to fly to Texas and attack the federal prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her. The man, Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, was sentenced in 2018 to 22 years in prison.

WHAT'S THE LATEST ON SIDDIQUI'S IMPRISONMENT?

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth. She was attacked in July by another inmate at the facility and suffered serious injuries, according to court documents.

In a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Prisons, Siddiqui’s lawyers said another inmate “smashed a coffee mug filled with scaling hot liquid” into her face. When Siddiqui curled herself into a fetal position, the other woman began to punch and kick her, leaving her with injuries so severe that she needed to be taken by wheelchair to the prison’s medical unit, the suit says.

Siddiqui was left with burns around her eyes and a three-inch scar near her left eye, the lawsuit says. She also suffered bruises on her arms and legs and an injury to her cheek.

The attack prompted protests by human rights activists and religious groups and calls for improved prison conditions. The activists have also called on the Pakistani government to fight for her release from U.S. custody.

____

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Arriving by the busloads, thousands of anti-abortion protesters rallied in the nation’s capital Friday with a growing sense of optimism that their goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights. The March for Life, for decades an annual protest against...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden admin unveils changes to attract foreign STEM students

The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM, complete up to...
EDUCATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Friday criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies the U.S. says exported missile technology, and accused the United States of hypocrisy for selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles. The United States announced penalties on three companies it said were engaged in unspecified “missile...
FOREIGN POLICY
WPXI Pittsburgh

US academics use radar to help seek missing in split Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — U.S. academics who help locate Holocaust mass graves and execution sites in Eastern Europe have used ground-penetrating radar to seek burial sites on Cyprus of people missing since the 1974 Turkish invasion and earlier interethnic strife. Team leader Harry M. Jol told the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
WPXI Pittsburgh

Progressives eye Texas race as test for toppling incumbents

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Rep. Henry Cuellar is an increasingly rare politician in the Democratic Party, a conservative-leaning lawmaker whose unapologetic defense of gun rights and the energy industry during his 17 years in Congress long delighted his Texas constituents. That was once a winning strategy for Democrats...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bulgaria limits classes, events to curb latest virus surge

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Health authorities stepped up anti-infection measures in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, and other major cities in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Schools are limiting in-person classes, requiring students in all grades except first through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WHO: COVID boosters should start with most vulnerable

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization says that coronavirus vaccine boosters should now now be offered to people, starting with the most vulnerable, in a move away from its previous insistence that boosters were unnecessary for healthy adults and an acknowledgment that the vaccine supply is improving globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fbi#Hostage#Political Prisoner#Ap#Pakistani#American#The Justice Department#Al Qaida#Brandeis University#Afghan#U S Army
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems

Roger Strukhoff was being treated for intestinal bleeding at a hospital outside Chicago this month when he suffered a mild heart attack. Normally, the 67-year-old would have been sent to the intensive care unit. But Strukhoff said it was overrun with COVID-19 patients, and the staff instead had to wheel a heart monitor into his room and quickly administer nitroglycerin and morphine.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

New step to curb tech giants' power advanced by Senate panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress has taken a new step toward reining in the market dominance of Big Tech. Bipartisan legislation advanced by a Senate panel would bar the dominant online platforms from favoring their own goods and services over those of rivals. It could, for example, prevent Amazon from steering consumers to its own brands and away from competitors’ products on its giant e-commerce platform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden-Kishida 1st formal talks touch on China, nuke weapons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China's growing military assertiveness that's spurring increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Kishida said that the two leaders spent a "significant amount" of their 80-minute...
FOREIGN POLICY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Norway mass killer tests limits of lenient justice system

STAVANGER, Norway — (AP) — Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik spends his days in a spacious three-room cell, playing video games, exercising, watching TV and taking university-level courses in mathematics and business. Halfway through a 21-year sentence and seeking early release, Breivik, 42, is being treated in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy