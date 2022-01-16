Saints extend win streak in win over league frontrunners

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — With former Siena Women’s Basketball alumni in the house and one of the MAAC preseason front running favorites in town on Saturday afternoon, the Siena Saints fought their way to their third straight victory in a six-day span. The Green and Gold would defeat the Manhattan Jaspers by a final score of 53-47 at the UHY Center, moving the Saints to a 3-2 mark in the MAAC.

Sophomore Ahniysha Jackson was the top scorer for the Saints on the afternoon, as she put in a new career-high 11 points with three makes from long range. Fifth-year Rayshel Brown scored in double-figures once again, finishing with 10 points. Both Selena Philoxy and Margo Peterson scored nine points apiece, with Philoxy adding a team-high 13 rebounds. Freshman Imani Harris also chipped in with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Manhattan was led by a 14-point effort from Jade Blagrove, as she would score 10 of her points from the free throw line. Courtney Warley fell one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine points with 15 rebounds. Dee Dee Davis would score 10 points, grab five rebounds, dish two assists, and add a steal.

Both sides came out strong in the first, as both sides traded baskets through the first 10 minutes. Defense would also prevail, as both sides went scoreless over the final two minutes of the quarter as Manhattan held a slim 13-11 lead. That tenacity led into the second, with both sides having their highest scoring outputs of the game. Siena would score 22 to Manhattan’s 19, as a four point lead shrank to just one for the Saints with Davis hitting a three at the buzzer heading into the locker room. Siena would complete the second quarter 9-for-14 from the floor, a new season-high for shooting percentage for a 10 minute span.

The scoring would be hard to come by in the second half, despite the Saints scoring back-to-back layups to open the half from Philoxy and Brown to take a five-point lead less than a minute in. After Manhattan scored a pair of buckets on their own, Jackson would launch a three and score to extend the lead back out to four with 5:13 to play in the third. That would be the last basket for the Saints for a stretch of 10:27. By the end of the third, the score would be tied 40-40.

Neither team would find scoring for almost the first five minutes of the quarter. The first basket to break the ice would come from Warley, with Manhattan grabbing their first lead since the 6:05 mark of the second quarter. Thanks to a three-point play from Davis, Manhattan would stretch the lead to five with 4:56 to play before Brown snapped the 10:27 scoring drought with a jumper in the paint with 4:46 to play.

The Saints would battle back, as Peterson and Philoxy converted layups on back-to-back possessions to re-claim the lead. The combo of Peterson and Philoxy would each score another bucket apiece down the stretch, as Siena held the Jaspers without a field goal over the final 4:57 of the game close it down.

The Green and Gold dominated the paint, outscoring the Jaspers 24-12 inside, while also converting 16 points on 22 Manhattan turnovers. Over the Saints three wins this week, they have outscored their opponents 55-27 in the fourth quarter.

Siena returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. when they Green and Gold head back on the road to take on Rider. The Saints were defeated by the Broncs at the UHY Center on Dec. 20, and will be their first repeat opponent of the season.

