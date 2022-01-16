Prep Basketball Roundup: Tigers pound Big Reds; Mavericks win another tournament

File Photo by Karen Akers

Shady Spring 80, Parkersburg 40

Parkersburg – The Shady spring Tigers scored 31 points in the first quarter and were never threatened afterwards in an 80-40 win at Parkersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Ammar Maxwell led the way with 17 points while Jaedan Holstein scored 14 to go along with 13 rebounds.

Braden Chapman was the third Tiger to score in double figures with 15 points. David Parson led Parkersburg with 15.

Shady improves to 8-1 and will host Class AAA No. 1 Logan on Tuesday.

SS: 31 16 11 22 – 80

P: 9 7 8 16 – 40

Shady Spring

Braden Chapman 15, Cole Chapman 7, Jaedan Holstein 14, Cameron Manns 8, Ammar Maxwell 17, Gavin Davis 9, Khi Olson 2, Jalon Bailey 2, Ty Austin 2, Latrael Hairston 4

Parkersburg

David Parson 9, Wilson 4, McCale 3, Hernandez 6, Miller 2, Kopec 2, Rodriguez 6, Corbin 2, Fries 6

3-point goals – SS: 9 (B.Chapman 4, Manns 1, Maxwell 3, Davis 1); P: 8 (Parson 3, McCale 1, Hernandez 2, Fries 2).

James Monroe 81, Tyler Consolidated 47

Eli Allen scored 23 points as James Monroe defeated Tyler Consolidated 81-47 Saturday afternoon to win the Tyler Consolidated tournament.

Shad Sauvage added 19 points and Cameron Thomas 12 in the win.

Caleb Strode led Tyler Consolidated with 21 points.

James Monroe improves to 9-1 and will travel to Montcalm on Monday.

JM: 23 21 24 13 – 81

TC: 6 16 11 14 – 47

James Monroe

Josh Burks 4, Shad Sauvage 19, Cooper Ridgeway 5, Eli Allen 23, Collin Fox 10, Ethan Ganoe 5, Cam Thomas 13, Brady Baker 2

Tyler Consolidated

Conner Bailey 12, Brody Seckman 3, Zade Billings 1, Haygen Baker 8, Caleb Strode 21, Brayden Tallman 2

3-point goals – JM: 3 (Sauvage 2, Allen 1); TC: 7 (C. Bailey 1, Seckman 1, Baker 2, Strode 3).

Calvary Baptist 69, Mercer Christian 43

Hurricane – Micah Daniels scored 21 points as Calvary Baptist beat Mercer Christian 69-43.

Sam Boothe led the way for the Cavaliers in the loss with 20 points.

Calvary improves to 13-0 while Mercer Christian drops to 11-3 and will play in the MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley on Monday.

MC: 9 14 14 6 – 43

CB: 16 20 15 18 – 69

Mercer Christian

MJ Patton 8, Briar Lucas 4, Sam Boothe 20, Shaye Basham 6, Tanner Keathley 5

Calvary Baptist

Ben Coleman 6, Micah Daniels 21, Scottie Richards 11, Mason Black 2, Isaiah Bosley 10, Stevie Hicks 19

3-point goals – MC: 7 (Patton 1, Boothe 3, Basham 2, Keathley 1); CB: 4 (Richards, Bosley 2, Hicks).

Meadow Bridge 50, Union 34

Union – Seaton Mullins scored 18 points to lead Meadow Bridge to a 50-34 win over Union.

Jaden Gladwell scored 13 for the Wildcats in the win.

Ryan Bennett led Union with eight points.

Meadow Bridge improves to 2-7 and will host Greenbrier West on Friday.

MB: 13 11 8 18 – 50

U: 10 2 11 11 – 34

Meadow Bridge

Rian Cooper 5, Conner Mullens 5, Jaden Gladwell 13, Seaton Mullins 18, Domate Hoges 2, Collin Woods 3, Colson Ford 4

Union

Josh Burdock 2, MJ Frame 4, Daniel Savage 7, Ryan Bennett 8, Devin Gaither 5, Sammy Jones 2, Hunter Gaither 6

3-point goals – MB: 3 (Cooper, Mullens, Gladwell); U: 0.

PikeView 60, Westside 54

Clear Fork – With senior Dylan Blake out, sophomore David Thomas had a breakout game, scoring 19 points to lead PikeView to a 60-54 win over Westside Saturday evening in Clear Fork.

Jared Vestal added 15 points and Kameron Lawson 10 in the win.

Dale Bledsoe led Westside with 15 in the loss.

Westside drops to 3-9 and will travel to Midland Trail on Tuesday. PikeView moves to 2-8 and will host Nicholas County on Tuesday.

PV: 10 16 18 16 – 60

W: 9 12 15v18 – 54

PikeView

Nate Riffe 9, Kameron Lawson 10, Drew Damewood 4, Kaleb Dunn 2, David Thomas 19, Zach Rose 1, Jared Vestal 15

Westside

Dale Bledsoe 15, Hunter Lester 10, Ashton Reed 9, Ryan Anderson 3, Shandell Adkins 8, Bryson Blankenship 6, Kody Blackburn 3

3-point goals – PV: 5 (Riffe 3, Lawson 1, Damewood 1); W: 5 (Bledsoe 3, Lester 1, Blankenship 1, Blackburn 1).