Girls Basketball Roundup: Mercer Christian wins at Calvary; Summers County falls at Chapmanville

Mercer Christian's Kayley Trump (Submitted Photo)

Mercer Christian 73, Calvary Baptist 24

Hurricane – Kayley Trump scored 27 points as Mercer Christian beat Calvary 73-24 Saturday in Hurricane.

Bailee Martin added 18 points and Karis Trump 13 in the win.

The Cavaliers improve to 8-2 and will visit reigning Class AA sate champion Wyoming East on Tuesday.

MC: 25 14 21 13 – 73

CB:8 2 4 10 – 24

Mercer Christian

Karis Trump 13, Ella Botts 6, Kirsten Trump 2, Bailee Martin 18, Kayley Trump 27, Cassandra Parsons 3, Isabella Atwell 2, Kaitlyn Nestor 2

Calvary Baptist

Maci Atwell 11, Camden Hayslett 3, Ava Smith 8, Phala Puckett 2

3-point goals – MC: 2 (Kayley Trump 1, Parsons 1); CB: 1 (Atwell)

Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39

Chapmanville – Summers County was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes of the game Saturday, falling 55-39 at Chapmanville.

Daiz Farley led the Tigers with 21 points while Jaiden Mahon and Haley Fleming scored 10 each. Sullivan Pivont led Summers with nine points.

Summers drops to 8-4 and will hist Nicholas County at Hinton Middle School on Tuesday.

SC: 17 12 6 4 – 39

C: 13 12 17 13 – 55

Summers County

Ashley Cooper 3, Maggie Stover 5, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 6, Liv Meador 2, Sullivan Pivont 9, Abby Persinger 4

Chapmanville

Daiz Farley 21, Claire Dingess 4, Haley Fleming 10, Jaiden Mahon 10, Brooke Christian 4, Chloe Thompson 6

3-point goals – SC: 1 (Cooper); C: 7 (Farley 4, Mahon 3).