Girls Basketball Roundup: Mercer Christian wins at Calvary; Summers County falls at Chapmanville
Mercer Christian 73, Calvary Baptist 24
Hurricane – Kayley Trump scored 27 points as Mercer Christian beat Calvary 73-24 Saturday in Hurricane.
Bailee Martin added 18 points and Karis Trump 13 in the win.
The Cavaliers improve to 8-2 and will visit reigning Class AA sate champion Wyoming East on Tuesday.
MC: 25 14 21 13 – 73
CB:8 2 4 10 – 24
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 13, Ella Botts 6, Kirsten Trump 2, Bailee Martin 18, Kayley Trump 27, Cassandra Parsons 3, Isabella Atwell 2, Kaitlyn Nestor 2
Calvary Baptist
Maci Atwell 11, Camden Hayslett 3, Ava Smith 8, Phala Puckett 2
3-point goals – MC: 2 (Kayley Trump 1, Parsons 1); CB: 1 (Atwell)
Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39
Chapmanville – Summers County was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes of the game Saturday, falling 55-39 at Chapmanville.
Daiz Farley led the Tigers with 21 points while Jaiden Mahon and Haley Fleming scored 10 each. Sullivan Pivont led Summers with nine points.
Summers drops to 8-4 and will hist Nicholas County at Hinton Middle School on Tuesday.
SC: 17 12 6 4 – 39
C: 13 12 17 13 – 55
Summers County
Ashley Cooper 3, Maggie Stover 5, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 6, Liv Meador 2, Sullivan Pivont 9, Abby Persinger 4
Chapmanville
Daiz Farley 21, Claire Dingess 4, Haley Fleming 10, Jaiden Mahon 10, Brooke Christian 4, Chloe Thompson 6
3-point goals – SC: 1 (Cooper); C: 7 (Farley 4, Mahon 3).
