ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Girls Basketball Roundup: Mercer Christian wins at Calvary; Summers County falls at Chapmanville

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153gC0_0dn0WdzB00
Mercer Christian's Kayley Trump (Submitted Photo)

Want to submit your scores? You can send them to tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com

Mercer Christian 73, Calvary Baptist 24

Hurricane – Kayley Trump scored 27 points as Mercer Christian beat Calvary 73-24 Saturday in Hurricane.

Bailee Martin added 18 points and Karis Trump 13 in the win.

The Cavaliers improve to 8-2 and will visit reigning Class AA sate champion Wyoming East on Tuesday.

MC: 25 14 21 13 – 73

CB:8 2 4 10 – 24

Mercer Christian

Karis Trump 13, Ella Botts 6, Kirsten Trump 2, Bailee Martin 18, Kayley Trump 27, Cassandra Parsons 3, Isabella Atwell 2, Kaitlyn Nestor 2

Calvary Baptist

Maci Atwell 11, Camden Hayslett 3, Ava Smith 8, Phala Puckett 2

3-point goals – MC: 2 (Kayley Trump 1, Parsons 1); CB: 1 (Atwell)

Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39

Chapmanville – Summers County was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes of the game Saturday, falling 55-39 at Chapmanville.

Daiz Farley led the Tigers with 21 points while Jaiden Mahon and Haley Fleming scored 10 each. Sullivan Pivont led Summers with nine points.

Summers drops to 8-4 and will hist Nicholas County at Hinton Middle School on Tuesday.

SC: 17 12 6 4 – 39

C: 13 12 17 13 – 55

Summers County

Ashley Cooper 3, Maggie Stover 5, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 6, Liv Meador 2, Sullivan Pivont 9, Abby Persinger 4

Chapmanville

Daiz Farley 21, Claire Dingess 4, Haley Fleming 10, Jaiden Mahon 10, Brooke Christian 4, Chloe Thompson 6

3-point goals – SC: 1 (Cooper); C: 7 (Farley 4, Mahon 3).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Summers County, WV
City
Chapmanville, WV
Summers County, WV
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Former West Virginia athletic director Byrd dies at 94

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Leland E. Byrd, a former athletic director at West Virginia and the Mountaineers’ first 1,000-point scorer in basketball, has died, the university announced. He was 94. West Virginia’s athletic program had considerable growth after Byrd was hired as athletic director in 1972. Women’s sports...
NBA
Lootpress

WVU Tech announces 2022 homecoming schedule

BECKLEY, W.V. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has announced its full schedule of homecoming events, many free and open to the public. The Homecoming theme is the 1950s. WVU Tech’s homecoming is sponsored this year by Raleigh General Hospital, WVNS 59 News, Paul Mattox and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy