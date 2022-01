The University of Utah Runnin’ Utes lost in Tucson Saturday night to the Arizona Wildcats, 82 to 64. Utah actually kept the game close for most of the game, pulling to within one point after a Both Gach basket made it 46 to 45 with 12:28 left in the game. Arizona proved their Top 10 ranking and went on a 21-0 run over the next five minutes to put the Wildcats in a safe 67-45 lead. The Utes fall to 8-9 on the season and 1-6 in the Pac-12 while Arizona moves to 14-1 and 4-0 in conference play.

