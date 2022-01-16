ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans downs Nicholls in Southland Conference opener

Troy Green scored 26 points and Derek St. Hilaire added 23 and New Orleans beat Southland Conference preseason favorite Nicholls 78-66 on Saturday.

It was the second time the duo scored 20-plus in the same game. They also did it against the Colonels on Feb. 27, 2021.

Winners of four straight, New Orleans (8-8, 1-0) finished 22 for 30 from the foul line to 5 for 10 for Nicholls. The Privateers held Nicholls (10-8, 0-1) to 5-for-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Pierce Spencer scored 25 points and Ty Gordon 11 for Nicholls.

