News broke on Monday that Cody Rhodes, current TNT Champion and one of AEW's executive vice presidents, was working without a contract with All Elite and was technically a free agent. Both Rhodes and AEW were quiet on the matter when the news first broke, but "The American Nightmare" popped up on Tuesday with a message for his texting community "Bet on yourself, always." Rhodes is scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite this week for the first time since missing his Battle of the Belts title defense due to COVID-19. In his absence, Sammy Guevera won the interim TNT Championship and defended the title against Daniel Garcia last week.

