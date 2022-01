The time is finally here for fans to see what CMON and Spin Master Games have been up to with Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game and the results are quite impressive. The game is now live on Kickstarter and has blown through its $500,000 goal with over $3 million, and it has 15 days still left to go in the campaign. Marvel Zombies allows you to either play as the superhero undead with Zombie Mode or as the X-Men in Hero Mode, and those are split into two pledges, the Undead Pledge ($130) and the Resistance Pledge ($240). Oh, and then there's the Galactus Pledge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO