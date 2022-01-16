ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Residents, PennDOT Prepare For Bitter Cold, Measurable Snow In Approaching Winter Storm

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcNqD_0dn0TyAZ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm , with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold.

With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase.

“I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3.

The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue.

“I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom, Walmart and some other places,” one person said.

At Dilworth Park, we found the same dislike for the cold

“It was real cold when we first got here because we had to walk like 15 minutes for parking but as soon as we got here it warmed up instantly,” one skater said.

But with the cold will soon come snow and ice, PennDOT preparing by activating both their incident and emergency command centers.

“We got a lot of salt still on the roads from previous events this past week in the areas that the operators see it may need some additional pretreatment, and we’ll wait and see what happens tomorrow night,” a PennDOT spokesperson said.

Residents said whether it’s snow or just freezing cold, some advice: “Keep moving and drink alcohol it might warm you up, it might!”

PennDOT is advising people to take extra precautions on the roads because of the chances of snow and ice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Bitter cold continues

FRIDAY: A breeze from the north has continued to flush unseasonably cold air into Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt giving us a bitterly cold start to our Friday with temperatures below freezing and wind chills in the teens. There is a low chance for some freezing drizzle in our Southern Tier of counties and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Covid#Eyewitness News
WAVY News 10

Winter Storm Preparations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With snow accumulation likely, there’s a possibility we could lose power. Preparing now can make things easier later. Dominion Energy regional director Bonita Billingsley Harris has some tips to consider when ice and snow come to town. If you lose power due to the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Frigid Friday Morning With Bitter Cold Air Blanketing The Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. This all ahead of what looks to be a relatively quiet weekend.   Feels like temperatures are in the single digital across the region Friday morning. Temperatures will top out around 26 degrees, not exactly a heat waye. For most of the area, this cold comes with no snowfall. A storm may brush the coast late Friday night into early Saturday morning, possibly bringing light snow to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. There would be no inland impact. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
uticaphoenix.net

Dangerous winter storm, bitter cold rolls across winter-weary East

ARLINGTON, Va. — Sleet, snow and bitter cold temperatures continued to sweep across a wide swath of the South and East on Thursday as the weather-battered region prepared for more travel chaos. “The arrival of a cold and frigid arctic air mass will set the stage for a winter-weather...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Prepare For A Brutally Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air certainly took its sweet time getting here Thursday morning. It didn’t get here soon enough to turn much of the rain into snow. It’s finally settling in across Maryland and don’t be surprised if a few flurries scoot through this afternoon. Now our attention turns to the brutally cold air in store tonight on Friday and Friday night. Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of wind chills in the single digits. While the weather won’t be active, it will be dangerously cold. RELATED: Download the CBS Baltimore app Temperatures tonight will tumble to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Ponding, puddles and wet surfaces remain after Thursday morning’s rain and snow mix across the Philadelphia region. It’s that standing water and slush that will turn to ice overnight as temperatures plummet to the teens and single digits. Main roadways and interstates will generally be ice-free due to heavier traffic flow and chemical treatment. However, black ice will form quickly on sideroads, elevated surfaces, porches, walkways and driveways that are left untreated. You can minimize that ice threat first by sweeping away any standing water to allow the ground to dry. Then apply a layer of ice melt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Southerly

How to prepare for a winter storm

Nearly a year ago, the Deep South and Texas experienced a historic winter storm that caused millions of homes and businesses to lose electricity for days to weeks (one report revealed two out of three Texans lost power). Nearly 250 people died in Texas, including people ranging from under one year old to 102 years old, some from hypothermia, house fires, and carbon monoxide poisonings. The storm cost Texas up to $130 billion, and it revealed how fragile our power systems, disaster aid systems, and communication systems are. Still, not much has been done to address these problems on a larger scale.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

SCDOT Preparing For Winter Storm

(Columbia, SC) - SCDOT is preparing for another winter storm. All 25-hundred employees are on standby and private contractors will also be in place along interstates to avoid backups. SCDOT started pre-treating roads overnight. Still, they urge anyone who doesn't have to travel to avoid roads during the storm.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy