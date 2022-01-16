ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin Marina Docks In Marina Del Rey Suffer Minor Damage From Tsunami Surge

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – The Dolphin Marina Docks in Marina Del Rey suffered minor damage Saturday as a result of the tsunami surge, according to the owner.

Damage to Dolphin Marina Docks as a result of the tsunami surge. Jan 15, 2022. (credit: Goldrich Kest)

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for all Southern California beaches on Saturday following an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga late Friday night.

RELATED: Tsunami Advisory Forces Beach Closures Up And Down Orange County Coastline

Dolphin Marina Docks, located at 13900 Panay Way, lost two fingers off one of the docks, which took two boats, a sailboat and a powerboat, with it. The damage came with the second of two of the reported tsunami surges.

Neither of the two boats were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Damage to Dolphin Marina Docks as a result of the tsunami surge. Jan 15, 2022. (credit: Goldrich Kest)

The breakwater did effectively protect the majority of the dock from aggressive wave activity, according tot he dock’s owner, and none of the marina’s other 800 slips, nor its 37 docks incurred any further damage.

