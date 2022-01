South Iowa Cedar League basketball action in Sigourney on Tuesday saw Iowa Valley pick up a pair of victories in a doubleheader sweep of the Savages. The Savage girls were able to dig themselves out of a 12-2 first quarter deficit to cut it to 25-20 at half and tie it by the end of three. The Tigers (10-3) did enough down the stretch to win the fourth 14-10 and they finished with a 39-35 triumph. Josephine Moore was the only Savage in double figures with 11 points and eight rebounds while Ava Fisch added nine. They drop to 8-8 overall and 5-6 in the SICL.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO