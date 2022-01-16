ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Irvington beats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
 5 days ago

Sean Agard led Irvington with 22 points as it bested North Star Academy, 67-51 in Newark. Olamide Adewale posted 13 points and 13...

NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and nine rebounds powered Paterson Eastside to a 58-42 victory over Old Tappan in Paterson. Preston Brown had 16 points and four steals for Paterson Eastside (8-2), which jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back as it earned its fifth straight win. Cozzie Harmon scored 12 points and O’Shamair Majette added 11.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Eric Mazal scored 22 points as he made 13 free throws in Cedar Grove’s 55-47 victory over Weequahic in Cedar Grove. Alfonso Lombardi had 13 points and Thomas Carroll added nine for Cedar Grove (6-5), which pulled away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Reggie McFadden made four 3-pointers and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Arts tops Irvington - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix scored 16 points as Arts defeated Irvington 58-46 in Newark. Faquir Mosley had 13 points and Savod Godwin added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zyaire Price also added eight rebounds. Arts, which improves to 6-3 on the season, held a 34-18 lead over Irvington (5-5)...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson beats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Ivana Tisma and Emily Poulas both posted 14 points for Jefferson to help it slide past North Warren, 40-26 in Blairstown. Cassidy Ball added six points in the win. The Falcons are now 10-1. Tiffani Szkarlatiuk led North Warren (5-4) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Senior battles 5-star talent, sets single-game record for Watchung Hills boys basketball

Watchung Hills came in as a big underdog on Thursday night against Gill St. Bernard’s. The Warriors knew they would have their hands full against a squad featuring a Georgetown commit and a pair of 6-foot-7 five-star prospects. Watchung Hills beat this program a year ago on its way to winning a Skyland Conference title, but four of the key starters from that team graduated.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway holds off Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Ettore tallied 18 points and five rebounds to lead Kingsway past Williamstown 67-57 in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen also had 16 points and five assists, with Savannah Crowding adding a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kingsway (7-6) trailed 40-31 at the half, but outscored Williamstown, which fell to 6-5 on the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Parsippany - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 20 points as Pequannock defeated Parsippany, 66-49, in Parsippany. David Rigoglioso had 14 points and Ethan Sutherland added 10 for Pequannock (10-2), which stormed out to a 38-21 first half lead. Matthew Niedermaier scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Parsippany (5-3). Nicholas DePietro...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan posted 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Westfield past Union 56-42 in Union. Westfield (9-4) held a 36-17 lead over Union (4-6) at the half after a 24-4 run in the second quarter, bouncing back from a loss in its previous game to Roselle Catholic.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Wayne Hills rolls past Butler (PHOTOS)

Wayne Hills took a 41-27 home dual win over Butler in Wayne. The win improves Wayne Hills to 7-6 on the season. It was only the second loss for Butler (12-2), which leads Division 4 in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.. Wayne Hills will next compete at the Passaic County...
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

The Howell girls basketball team used a one-sided third quarter to secure a victory on the road over Long Branch, 52-35. After building a 26-17 lead at halftime, Howell pulled further away by outscoring Long Branch by a count of 14-7 in the third quarter. Howell moves to 6-5 with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Carter drained four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated New Providence, 62-44, in New Providence. Matt Nervi added another 15 points and Khadar Jackson poured in 11 more for SP-F, which made a whopping 13 3-pointers in the contest. The Raiders outscored the opposition 19-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Kayden Clark scored 14 points in Ocean Township’s 45-26 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Gamila Betton had eight points with eight rebounds for Ocean Township (7-3), which jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead. Eli Clark added eight points and five assists, while Sofia Chebookjian had eight points and six rebounds.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean City over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

The Ocean City girls basketball team used some clutch free-throw shooting in the second half, going 16-for-18 from the line, to secure a victory at home over Holy Spirit, 66-53. Ocean City (6-4) has won two of its last three games and has battled hard in each of its losses,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech tops Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Lopez tallied 12 points and five assists as Atlantic Tech defeated Oakcrest 37-31 in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech, which improved to 8-3 with the win, used a 10-8 third quarter to build a 31-25 lead and went on to extend its win streak to four games. Zaheer Owens also...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata defeats North Hunterdon in OT - Girls basketball recap

Julia Pinckert had a double-double with 19 points 10 rebounds while Abigail Lawrence added 10 points and seven rebounds as Immaculata held off North Hunterdon 53-49 in overtime in Annandale to improve to 2-0 against the Lions. Eliana Jaskolski’s three-pointer with six seconds remaining sent the game into overtime where...
NJ.com

West Essex holds off Montclair - Boys ice hockey recap

Luca Infusino scored two goals, one of which came on the power play, as West Essex defeated Montclair 5-4 at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. West Essex (5-9) led 3-2 going into the third period and took leads of 4-2 and 5-3 on goals by Infusino and Joey Castellano before holding on to win it and end a five-game losing streak. It also outshot Montclair 34-20.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
