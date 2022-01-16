Irvington beats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Sean Agard led Irvington with 22 points as it bested North Star Academy, 67-51 in Newark. Olamide Adewale posted 13 points and 13...www.nj.com
Sean Agard led Irvington with 22 points as it bested North Star Academy, 67-51 in Newark. Olamide Adewale posted 13 points and 13...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0