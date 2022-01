When Bryson Williams chose to leave UTEP for Texas Tech this past summer, some Miners fans thought that he would regret the decision. The 6'8 forward was the best player on UTEP over the past two seasons, but he wanted an opportunity to showcase his skills on the bigger stage with a program that has been one of the best in college basketball. Would Bryson become a smaller fish in a big pond at Texas Tech? 17 games into the season, it is obvious that Williams made the right choice.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO