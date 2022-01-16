ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three people shot outside convenience store on Weller Avenue Friday night

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Three people were shot while leaving a convenience store...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 5

Related
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Shooting#Police#Baton Rouge Three#Weller Food Store
The Associated Press

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy