ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Colonia defeats Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Derkack recorded a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Colonia in its 39-27 win over Delaware Valley in Colonia. Leading by one at halftime, Colonia took...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Middletown South beats Middletown North - Girls basketball recap

Cassidy Brown led Middletown South with 12 points as it got past Middletown North, 37-30 in Middletown Township. Renee Wells posted 11 points for the Eagles (8-1). They had a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. Freshman Amanda MacGregor hit a big three to give them a 31-28 lead, and Brown scored consecutive points off steals to build upon its lead.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway holds off Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Ettore tallied 18 points and five rebounds to lead Kingsway past Williamstown 67-57 in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen also had 16 points and five assists, with Savannah Crowding adding a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kingsway (7-6) trailed 40-31 at the half, but outscored Williamstown, which fell to 6-5 on the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata tops North Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap

Devin Pombo scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, as Immaculata defeated North Hunterdon 60-50 in Somerville. Immaculata (4-8) trailed 37-35 at the end of the third but closed the game out on a 25-13 run in the fourth to get the win after a loss to Phillipsburg in its previous game. It also made 10 3-pointers as a team.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

The Howell girls basketball team used a one-sided third quarter to secure a victory on the road over Long Branch, 52-35. After building a 26-17 lead at halftime, Howell pulled further away by outscoring Long Branch by a count of 14-7 in the third quarter. Howell moves to 6-5 with...
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colonia, NJ
Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Colonia, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech tops Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Lopez tallied 12 points and five assists as Atlantic Tech defeated Oakcrest 37-31 in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech, which improved to 8-3 with the win, used a 10-8 third quarter to build a 31-25 lead and went on to extend its win streak to four games. Zaheer Owens also...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan posted 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Westfield past Union 56-42 in Union. Westfield (9-4) held a 36-17 lead over Union (4-6) at the half after a 24-4 run in the second quarter, bouncing back from a loss in its previous game to Roselle Catholic.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy edges Wayne Valley in OT - Boys basketball recap

Yasen Crawford came up with a game-high 24 points as Paterson Kennedy prevailed at home in overtime, 70-69, over Wayne Valley. JayQuan Briggs added 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Paterson Kennedy (10-2), which led 33-32 at halftime, and then 51-44 going into the fourth quarter which ended in a 61-61 tie.
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Valley#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Jefferson beats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Ivana Tisma and Emily Poulas both posted 14 points for Jefferson to help it slide past North Warren, 40-26 in Blairstown. Cassidy Ball added six points in the win. The Falcons are now 10-1. Tiffani Szkarlatiuk led North Warren (5-4) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Carter drained four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated New Providence, 62-44, in New Providence. Matt Nervi added another 15 points and Khadar Jackson poured in 11 more for SP-F, which made a whopping 13 3-pointers in the contest. The Raiders outscored the opposition 19-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Catholic defeats Union Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Jasmin McKay’s 16 points and five steals allowed Roselle Catholic to squeak by Union Catholic 43-40 in Roselle. Trailing by a basket at halftime, Union Catholic (1-8) gave Roselle Catholic (4-5) everything it could handle but came up just short as the Lions outscored the Vikings 21-20 in the second half.
ROSELLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven over Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Scott Gyimesi scored a team-high 21 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to a victory on the road over Raritan, 58-38. Cal Famula made two 3-pointers on the way to eight points while Trent Sloan, Owen Sullivan and Luke Mikolajczyk chipped in six points apiece for Rumson-Fair Haven (6-2), which has won two consecutive games and three of its last four.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Maurice Williams led Hamilton West with 20 points to help it best Steinert, 71-53 in Hamilton Township. The Hornets (8-3) had a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. Arterio Williams added 17 points in the victory, and Ellis Jeremy added 11. Sean Finnegan led Steinert with 13 points. The N.J....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan defeats Hunterdon Central behind big fourth quarter - Boys basketball recap

Adom Binns scored 13 points for Bridgewater-Raritan as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Hunterdon Central 54-53 in Flemington and improve to 2-0 against the Red Devils. Trailing by one point at halftime, Hunterdon Central (5-7) took control in the third quarter as it outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 20-6 to take a 47-34 lead. However, Bridgewater-Raritan (6-7) followed with a 20-6 run of its own in the fourth to secure the win.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and nine rebounds powered Paterson Eastside to a 58-42 victory over Old Tappan in Paterson. Preston Brown had 16 points and four steals for Paterson Eastside (8-2), which jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back as it earned its fifth straight win. Cozzie Harmon scored 12 points and O’Shamair Majette added 11.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Parsippany - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 20 points as Pequannock defeated Parsippany, 66-49, in Parsippany. David Rigoglioso had 14 points and Ethan Sutherland added 10 for Pequannock (10-2), which stormed out to a 38-21 first half lead. Matthew Niedermaier scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Parsippany (5-3). Nicholas DePietro...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley hit three 3-pointers and three free throws on the way to a game-high 20 points to lead Summit to a victory on the road over Cranford, 58-45. Wesley Hellings recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brett Colon made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for Summit (4-5), which led by six after one before expanding the lead by outscoring Cranford 11-6 in the second quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean City over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

The Ocean City girls basketball team used some clutch free-throw shooting in the second half, going 16-for-18 from the line, to secure a victory at home over Holy Spirit, 66-53. Ocean City (6-4) has won two of its last three games and has battled hard in each of its losses,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy