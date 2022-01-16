Colonia defeats Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap

Adom Binns scored 13 points for Bridgewater-Raritan as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Hunterdon Central 54-53 in Flemington and improve to 2-0 against the Red Devils. Trailing by one point at halftime, Hunterdon Central (5-7) took control in the third quarter as it outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 20-6 to take a 47-34 lead. However, Bridgewater-Raritan (6-7) followed with a 20-6 run of its own in the fourth to secure the win.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO