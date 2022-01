Mikayla Blakes recorded 13 points, five assists and four steals to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Montgomery, 80-18. Antonia Bates scored a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals while Katie Ledden added 13 points and two steals for Rutgers Prep (8-1), which has won seven consecutive games and each of its seven games this season against in-state competition.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO