Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will not return

 5 days ago

Bentley (arm) will not return Saturday against the Bills. Bentley...

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
2022 NFL Divisional round playoff picks: Rams upset Buccaneers, Chiefs get revenge vs. Bills

Dajani Dimes had an average week in the wild card round, as we went 5-1 straight up, but 3-3 against the spread. As SportsLine's Allan Bell tried to tell me last week, teams that won the past 24 NFL playoff games went 21-3 against the spread. If favorites win straight up, they are covering. Sure enough, all six teams that won in Super Wild Card Weekend went 6-0 ATS. That's something to keep in mind again this week, as the point spreads in the divisional round are smaller.
Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL.com Names Derek Carr’s Most-Likely Trade Destination

The future of the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain. Despite overcoming immense obstacles on the way to a playoff berth, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is far from a lock to stay with the team. And with quarterback Derek Carr’s contract expiring soon, he could become a trade asset if the Raiders choose not to commit to him.
Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Punishment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will head into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game a little lighter in his bank account. Arians was fined $50,000 today for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Tampa Bay’s wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
