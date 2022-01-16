Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will not return

Dajani Dimes had an average week in the wild card round, as we went 5-1 straight up, but 3-3 against the spread. As SportsLine's Allan Bell tried to tell me last week, teams that won the past 24 NFL playoff games went 21-3 against the spread. If favorites win straight up, they are covering. Sure enough, all six teams that won in Super Wild Card Weekend went 6-0 ATS. That's something to keep in mind again this week, as the point spreads in the divisional round are smaller.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO