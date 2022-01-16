ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Dem Gov. candidate compares Ron DeSantis to Hitler in interview

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCiwq_0dn0SKYK00
Nikki Fried said DeSantis has done "everything possible to take power away from local governments." AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida Agricultural Commissioner and 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler in a recent interview.

In an appearance on NPR’s Friday Roundup Podcast, Fried was asked about having previously referred to the Republican governor an “authoritarian dictator” by co-host Melissa Ross, a reporter at WJCT in Jacksonville.

“He is doing everything possible to take power away from local governments, taking away people’s abilities to protest, making it harder to vote, talking about, you know, banning books,” Fried responded.

“That’s what dictators do. Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know, that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history, too. I saw the rise of Hitler.”

Ross interrupted Fried and asked her if she was comparing DeSantis to Hitler.

“In a lot of ways, yes,” Fried replied. “I have studied Hitler and how he got to power, you know, wanting his own militia.”

She was referring to DeSantis’ intent to relaunch the Florida State Guard, a volunteer civilian military force, to support the Florida National Guard during emergencies. He has proposed $3.5 million in next year’s budget to start a force of 200 service members, his office said in December.

States have the constitutional power to create their own separate military forces. If enacted, Florida would become the 23rd state with its own force — which Fried acknowledged, but claimed the governor was doing so to “make fear.”

“Absolutely, but the reason why this governor wants it is different than the other states that have been utilizing it for emergency purposes,” Fried said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD1cc_0dn0SKYK00
Gov. Ron DeSantis was likened to a dictator by Nikki Fried during her recent NPR interview.

“This governor is doing it for the sole purposes of power and doing so to make fear and to instill that, to blame people for what is happening in their lives, blaming certain parts of our society and culture, and that’s exactly what Hitler did to the Jews back during World War II.”

“Do I think that we’re going to get to the extent of Hitler’s power?” she later clarified during the interview, which covered a variety of topics. “Of course not.”

Fried said that DeSantis was “not fit to serve” earlier this month after Florida’s emergency management director admitted that hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 rapid test kits were left to expire as cases of the Omicron variant surged across the state. The governor said there was a lack of demand before the new variant spread.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

In Unusual Move, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Submits Redistricting Map

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state’s congressional map. The move would carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process. The proposed congressional map, submitted Sunday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signaled the governor’s priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months. Governors typically do not submit map proposals but can veto district plans after they pass in the statehouse. DeSantis, who is running for reelection and is considered a potential 2024 presidential...
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Mark Lane: Gov. Ron DeSantis remaps Florida Legislature's remapping process

Gov. Ron DeSantis has jumped into Florida’s redistricting process — something that’s normally a legislative task. The governor offered a Congressional map that would rearrange a North Florida district now held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee; break up the southeast Florida district that had been held by the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Miami, and do major surgery on the St. Petersburg district now represented by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Henderson: Nikki Fried’s comparison of Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler was absurd

Fried didn't need to go dumpster diving in a farcical attempt to link DeSantis to someone who personified evil. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried loves to portray herself as a fighter, and as the lone Democrat elected to a statewide office, it seems like she’s always involved in some kind of controversy. Republicans love to kneecap her at every opportunity.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Npr#Friday Roundup Podcast#Republican#Wjct#The Florida State Guard
850wftl.com

Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried compares Governor DeSantis to Hitler

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is a gubernatorial candidate, compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler in a recent radio interview. Fried told NPR’s Florida Roundup that DeSantis is an “authoritarian” just like Hitler. “Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he’s trying to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox40jackson.com

DeSantis Democrat challenger compares him to Hitler: ‘In a lot of ways’

Florida agriculture commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried sat down for an interview Friday and compared Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. “Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know, that,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
World War II
The Gainesville Sun

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida is drifting toward authoritarianism

Drawing upon a famous phrase, those who hold dominant power tend to exercise it dominantly. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, with the steadfast loyalty of a GOP-dominated legislature, governs like an authoritarian. His blustering, bullying style seeks confrontation, where none exists, and favors edicts, where none are needed. Whether he’s promoting an unproven treatment for COVID-19, bad-mouthing masks and mandates, or dictating what should be taught in public schools, Ron knows best.
FLORIDA STATE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy