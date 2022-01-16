ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian Power and VDOT prepare for weekend winter weather, potential outages

By Amy Cockerham
 5 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with Southwest Virginia’s transportation and power companies are monitoring the weather around the clock going into Sunday’s winter weather storm.

“It’s supposed to snow quite a bit of the day on Sunday,” Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Michelle Earl said. “If you can just avoid traveling at all, it gives us more time to get out there and clear the roads before you travel.”

Virginia Department of Transportation officials are set up and working out of their command center in Abingdon. They’ll be dispatching crews to where they’re needed most Sunday.

“We see something on the cameras, we can get some folks out there to those locations to try to see if there’s something we can do to facilitate getting traffic moving again.”

Transportation officials aren’t the only ones that will be working during the early morning hours. Appalachian Power has brought in 250 extra workers to their service area to assist in the event that there are power outages.

“Heavy snow and ice are very concerning for us because it can weigh down the trees and then that puts stress on the power lines, so the type of precipitation that we’re getting is concerning and that’s why we’ve requested additional resources ahead of the storm,” Spokesperson for Appalachian Power Teresa Hall said.

Hall said that crews will be spread out all across the area to get lines fixed as quickly as possible but that could take some time.

“Be prepared that you could lose power,” Hall said. “Be prepared that it could be out for an extended period.”

Earl said the most important thing you can do is stay off the roads to give crews time to clear them

“Planning on staying in the house all day, done been to the store, got my snacks, and I’m not going anywhere,” Lebanon resident Benny Martin said.

