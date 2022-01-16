Clemson award winner's from football banquet

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-ACC defensive back Dexter Davis has been named the recipient of the 2022 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. Since 2013, Dabo Swinney has presented the honor to a former Clemson player who has consistently demonstrated the qualities of leadership, community service and other high qualities that are consistent with excellence since graduating from the Clemson program.

Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient.

Davis was a starter on Clemson’s great defenses between 1988-90 when the Tigers had a 10-2 record and finished in the top 12 of the final AP poll each year. The 1988 team won the ACC Championship, as Davis became the first Clemson true freshman to start at cornerback under Danny Ford. A first-team Freshman All-American by Sporting News, Davis had 36 tackles and 11 passes broken up that year. His final pass deflection of the year was a game-saver in the end zone that clinched Clemson’s 13-6 win over Oklahoma in the Citrus Bowl.

In 1989, Davis started all 12 games and was named second-team All-ACC by UPI. He accumulated 55 total tackles to go with 16 passes broken up and three interceptions. As a junior in 1990, he had a career-high 85 tackles, led the ACC with six interceptions and finished with 15 total passes broken up.

Clemson’s 1990 defense was the first in school history to lead the nation in total defense. Davis scored two touchdowns from his cornerback position that year, one on a 52-yard fumble return at NC State and one on a 30-yard interception return against North Carolina.

The native of Sumter, S.C. decided to turn professional after his junior year and was a fourth-round draft choice by the Phoenix Cardinals in the 1991 NFL Draft. He played 59 games over six years for Cardinals and the Rams.

At the conclusion of his playing career, Davis began a coaching career as an assistant at Morgan State on the staff of his good friend Stump Mitchell. He finished his degree requirements while serving as the defensive backs coach. One of his players at Morgan State was Daronte Jones, who served as LSU’s defensive coordinator during the 2021 season.

Davis went into high school coaching in the state of South Carolina at Battery Creek High School in Charleston, S.C. He later started the program at Southside Christian in Greenville, S.C. Between 2005-07, at the urging of his former coach and NFL legend Jim Johnson, Davis coached in NFL Europe for the Hamburg Sea Devils. Davis prided himself in the development of undersized cornerback Brent Grimes, who later became an All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Davis is currently the President and CEO of Eagle Universal Services, a company that provides unique engineering and construction contracting services. The company’s customers include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marines, the NFL and Bank of America.

Davis has been a long-time member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has worked with Atlanta-based programs at Georgia State, Morris Brown and Morehouse. He also has worked for the Atlanta Falcons as a “character coach” and has been director of football ministries in Brazil, Hungary and East Africa. He serves on the board of the Kenya Project, serving students in East Africa. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Liberty Street STEAM Charter School in Sumter, S.C.

Davis was named to the city of Sumter (S.C.) Hall of Fame and the Sumter High School Hall of Fame. In 1996, he was named to the Clemson Centennial Football team.

Davis and his wife, LaShea, have four children: Breci (a Clemson graduate), Shye, D.J. and Micah, who just finished his sophomore year at the United States Air Force Academy as a football student-athlete.

Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients

2013: Brian Dawkins, 1992-95

2014: Bill Smith, 1977-81

2015: Warren Forney, 1991-95

2016: Jerry Butler, 1975-78

2017: Jeff Davis, 1978-81

2018: Mark Richardson, 1979-82

2019: Michael Allen, 1995-98

2020: Michael Dean Perry, 1984-87

2021: Carl Martin, 1979-82

2022: Dexter Davis, 1988-90

In addition to Davis’ selection for this honor, Clemson’s list of awards presented at the team’s annual awards banquet on Saturday evening is included below.

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

QB DJ Uiagalelei

RB Kobe Pace

RB Will Shipley

WR Beaux Collins

WR Justyn Ross

TE Davis Allen

OL Jordan McFadden

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

OL Matt Bockhorst

OL Walker Parks

RB Darien Rencher

WR Will Swinney

12th Man Award

WR Will Brown

WR Dacari Collins

TE Sage Ennis

WR Will Swinney

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

TE Davis Allen

OL Will Putnam

Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year

WR Dacari Collins

TE Sage Ennis

OL Hunter Rayburn

OL Mason Trotter

Rookie of the Year

RB Will Shipley

Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year

DE Cade Denhoff

LB Matthew Maloney

S Bubba McAtee

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

TE Davis Allen

OL Jordan McFadden

RB Will Shipley

Future Impact Players

TE Jake Briningstool

RB Phil Mafah

OL Marcus Tate

WR E.J. Williams

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish players

OL Matt Bockhorst

TE Sage Ennis

RB Kobe Pace

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

DE K.J. Henry

DE Myles Murphy

DE Xavier Thomas

DT Tyler Davis

LB Baylon Spector

LB James Skalski

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

CB Mario Goodrich

S Nolan Turner

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

DT Tyler Davis

CB Sheridan Jones

S Andrew Mukuba

LB Trenton Simpson

DE Xavier Thomas

12th Man Award

LB LaVonta Bentley

LB Barrett Carter

S R.J. Mickens

DT Etinosa Reuben

S Tyler Venables

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

DT Tyler Davis

DE K.J. Henry

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

DT Tré Williams

Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year

LB LaVonta Bentley

CB Mario Goodrich

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

S Jalyn Phillips

LB Trenton Simpson

DE Xavier Thomas

Rookies of the Year

LB Barrett Carter

S Andrew Mukuba

Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year

LB David Cote

OL Jacob Edwards

WR Hamp Greene

QB Billy Wiles

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

DE Myles Murphy

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

S Nolan Turner

Future Impact Players

LB Sergio Allen

DT DeMonte Capehart

DT Payton Page

DE Kevin Swint

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

CB Nate Wiggins

DE Greg Williams

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish players

DT Bryan Bresee

DE Justin Mascoll

S Jalyn Phillips

LB Baylon Spector

DE Regan Upshaw

DT Tré Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year

TE Davis Allen

WR/PR Will Brown

H/PR Will Swinney

Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year

S Carson Donnelly

CB Mario Goodrich

S Jalyn Phillips

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year

TE Will Blackston

WR Tye Herbstreit

Specialists of the Year

LS Jack Maddox

PK B.T. Potter

P Will Spiers

STRENGTH AWARDS

NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American Candidates

OL Jordan McFadden

LB Baylon Spector

Dedication Award

TE Davis Allen

LB Jack Maddox

LB James Skalski

P Will Spiers

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains

OL Matt Bockhorst

DE Justin Foster

PK B.T. Potter

LB Baylon Spector

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members

OL Nathan Brooks

LB Colby Doolittle

WR Tye Herbstreit

OL Tristan Leigh

LB Matthew Maloney

WR Max May

S Bubba McAtee

LB Evan McCutchen

OL Jordan McFadden

DT Etinosa Reuben

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

PK Jonathan Weitz

DE Greg Williams

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Most Inspirational Player of the Year

WR Justyn Ross

GPA Awards

Overall: LB David Cote, WR Max May

Senior: WR Will Brown

Junior: WR Drew Swinney

Sophomore: PK Jonathan Weitz

Redshirt Freshman: LB Joey Eddis

Freshman: LS Holden Caspersen, PK Hogan Morton and RB Will Shipley

True Tigers of the Year

Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff

WR Beaux Collins

CB Mario Goodrich

LB Jake Venables

DE Greg Williams

Spiritual Leadership Award

WR Drew Swinney

Tim Bourret Award

Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media

OL Matt Bockhorst

P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year

OL Matt Bockhorst

P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award

P Will Spiers

P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year

DE K.J. Henry

Team Captains

OL Matt Bockhorst

WR Will Brown

CB Mario Goodrich

WR Justyn Ross

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

P Will Spiers

S Nolan Turner