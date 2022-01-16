Patriots-Bills Tilt Bringing Back 28-3 Falcons Memories For Julian Edelman

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman had a tough time watching Saturday night’s Patriots playoff loss to the Bills. And only part of that had to do with his promoted dip into the gambling world going awry. The future Patriots Hall of Famer watched his former team look nothing like itself in a huge moment, as the Bills trounced the visiting Patriots 47-17. As you might expect, Edelman’s assessment of the game was not particularly rosy. “First thing, lack of urgency, lack of energy. You go on the road against a team you played a few weeks before that you lost to, and you...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO