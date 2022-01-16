ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Bills Tilt Bringing Back 28-3 Falcons Memories For Julian Edelman

By Patrick McAvoy
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots started off extremely slow Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and the squad’s 27-3 halftime deficit brought back some memories for former wide receiver Julian...

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
Julian Edelman Didn’t Sugarcoat Patriots’ ‘Embarrassing’ Loss: ‘Outcoached, Outplayered, Outefforted’

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman had a tough time watching Saturday night’s Patriots playoff loss to the Bills. And only part of that had to do with his promoted dip into the gambling world going awry. The future Patriots Hall of Famer watched his former team look nothing like itself in a huge moment, as the Bills trounced the visiting Patriots 47-17. As you might expect, Edelman’s assessment of the game was not particularly rosy. “First thing, lack of urgency, lack of energy. You go on the road against a team you played a few weeks before that you lost to, and you...
One Thought On Every Patriots Defensive Player After 2021 Season

Less than a week removed from a humiliating effort against the Buffalo Bills, it’s hard to say anything positive about the New England Patriots defense. Bill Belichick has a lot of work to do during the offseason. But we’re not here to focus on the wild-card loss. Rather, with...
Finding Potential Patriots Targets On Eight Remaining NFL Playoff Teams

The New England Patriots won’t be participating in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. But some future Patriots could be. With the conference semifinals set to kick off this Saturday afternoon, we scanned the rosters of the eight remaining playoff teams and highlighted a player (or two) from each who could pique the Patriots’ interest this offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons should bring back Hayden Hurst next season

One Atlanta Falcons free agent that is going to fly under the radar this off-season is tight-end Hayden Hurst. With Younghoe Koo and Cordarrell Patterson set to hit free agency Hurst could easily become overlooked in a list of Atlanta’s off-season decisions. Hayden Hurst had a season to forget...
What Bill Belichick Told Josh Allen After Patriots’ Playoff Loss To Bills

After Josh Allen shredded the New England Patriots on Saturday in one of the best offensive performances in NFL history, Bill Belichick personally congratulated the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Allen said Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Belichick sought him out in the Buffalo locker room after the Bills’ 47-17...
