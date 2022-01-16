MnDOT conducting traffic safety audit on 30-mile stretch of Highway 7

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is currently accepting applications for traffic safety program and project grants. Through these applications, the Highway Safety Office aims to help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways. The application window is open from now through Feb. 25. Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities from Oct 1, 22 to Sep. 30, 22. Applicants can apply for two different grants types: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. “Each year we look for new and innovative projects that will help...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO