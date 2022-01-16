UChicago Medicine-Ingalls plans to reopen urgent aid services on Tuesday (free)

The current record-breaking spike of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and the Chicago area, in particular, is being followed by a boom in deaths. COVID-19 deaths have risen dramatically since last month’s arrival of the omicron variant resulted in the pandemic’s highest level of infections — just as they did after an initial surge of cases in the first few months of the pandemic and a subsequent wave last winter. And once again, COVID-19 is claiming the lives of Black Chicagoans at staggering and disproportionate rates.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO