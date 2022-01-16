UChicago Medicine-Ingalls plans to reopen urgent aid services on Tuesday (free)

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing.
A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks.
“I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration...
