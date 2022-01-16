ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

UChicago Medicine-Ingalls plans to reopen urgent aid services on Tuesday (free)

 5 days ago

UChicago Medicine at Ingalls – Flossmoor will reopen its 24-hour urgent aid location at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. While the rest of the clinic remained...

CBS Chicago

Federal Disaster Team Coming To UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls Memorial Hospital Amid COVID Surge; Nurse Says It’s Needed, But Not Long-Term Fix

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing. A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks. “I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration...
HARVEY, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Employers should remain cautious on reopening plans, says UChicago doc

Now that it appears the omicron surge is trending downward in Chicago and throughout Illinois, business owners may be eager to bring employees back to the office. But Dr. Emily Landon, the executive medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Chicago Medicine, says it could still be too soon, based on what she’s seeing in the intensive care unit every day.
CHICAGO, IL
broomfieldenterprise.com

Avista announces plans to reopen Tuesday after Marshall Fire

Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville announced on Wednesday it is reopening Tuesday, less than three weeks after it evacuated patients and staff while under threat from the Marshall Fire. On Dec. 30, Avista evacuated 51 patients from its facility due a rapidly spreading wildfire in the area....
LOUISVILLE, CO
fox32chicago.com

Flossmoor urgent care center reopens Tuesday

CHICAGO - The University of Chicago Medicine reopened its urgent care center in Flossmoor on Tuesday. The Ingalls Family Care Center closed temporarily Dec. 29, 2021 when they were forced to consolidate limited resources across their network. A message to staff said it was because of "unprecedented demand" caused by...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
MassLive.com

Saint Vincent Hospital plans to reopen outpatient services, which were closed last August, in ‘the coming weeks’

Saint Vincent Hospital announced on Wednesday that the outpatient services that have been closed since Augustus will be reopening soon. Cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation were closed since August as a result of the nurse’ strike, which ended earlier this month. The hospital didn’t provide an exact date of when the services would return, however, it did say soon.
HEALTH SERVICES
WBEZ

Who is dying of COVID-19 in Cook County? Black Chicagoans and 60-plus suburbanites.

The current record-breaking spike of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and the Chicago area, in particular, is being followed by a boom in deaths. COVID-19 deaths have risen dramatically since last month’s arrival of the omicron variant resulted in the pandemic’s highest level of infections — just as they did after an initial surge of cases in the first few months of the pandemic and a subsequent wave last winter. And once again, COVID-19 is claiming the lives of Black Chicagoans at staggering and disproportionate rates.
COOK COUNTY, IL
hfchronicle.com

Cook County offers advice for using the new free COVID-19 test program

The federal government on Tuesday unveiled a program to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone who applies at covidtests.gov. The Cook County Department of Public Health posted answers to frequently asked questions about the program. Free COVID tests will be shipped to residents who apply, with no questions asked. "You...
COOK COUNTY, IL
hfchronicle.com

New 464 area code is coming to 708 region

With new telephone numbers in Chicago’s southern suburbs in high demand, the state approved the implementation of the new 464 area code to overlay the existing 708 area code region. Starting on Jan. 21, customers in the 708 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the...
CHICAGO, IL

