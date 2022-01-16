ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

UAlbany women’s basketball remains undefeated in AE play with win over NJIT

By UAlbany Athletics
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4Lv9_0dn0OFiB00

Newark, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — The Great Danes combined as a team on offense, shooting 42% from the field and 50% from outside the arc, and defense, totaling 35 rebounds, to hand NJIT their first loss in six games and remain undefeated in conference play, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our team’s effort today. NJIT is tough and disciplined. We knew we needed to defend them for 40 minutes to get this road win. The players executed a game plan and got big stops down the stretch to close out the game.

KEY STATS

  • Sophomore Kayla Cooper tallied the third double-double of the season, second in as many games, with 15 rebounds and 21 points. Cooper also had a game-high two blocks.
  • Junior Helene Haegerstrand followed Cooper on offense with 15 points while junior Grace Heeps followed on the boards with five rebounds.
  • Freshman Lilly Phillips totaled seven assists to lead the team.
  • Haegerstrand, Phillips, and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney worked hard in transition with two steals each.
  • For those who made more than one attempt on the hoop, Haegerstrand led the team shooting 67% from the field. Freshman Koi Sims led overall with one attempt and one basket (100%).
  • Haegerstrand also led outside of the arc, going 3-4.
  • Freshman Freja Werth, Heeps, and Phillips also made 50% of their attempts from outside of the arc.
  • As a team, the Great Danes outshot, 42%-38%, and out-rebounded, 35-32, the Highlanders.
  • Fourteen of UAlbany’s 62 points came from its 13 offensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Great Danes won the jump ball, but the Highlanders opened the scoring by tallying a layup on their first possession.
  • Helene Haegerstrand answered for UAlbany with her own layup before NJIT was able to get a 7-2 lead, the largest lead the Highlanders would own throughout the contest.
  • Before the halfway mark of the first quarter, the Great Danes worked their way to put the score within one, 9-8, NJIT advantage.
  • Kayla Cooper completed a layup after grabbing the offensive rebound to give UAlbany its first lead of the night, 12-11, with 2:59 on the first-quarter clock.
  • The Highlanders pulled ahead with a three-pointer, but Lilly Phillips went for a buzzer-beater to tie the score at 14 at the end of the first quarter.
  • The Great Danes pulled ahead during the second quarter, scoring seven points to earn a 21-16 advantage with 6:36 remaining.
  • An NJIT three-pointer put the Highlanders back in the lead, 22-21, but Grace Heeps answered with her own three-pointer to give UAlbany a lead they would not relinquish.
  • The Great Danes entered halftime with a 31-25 advantage.
  • Going on an 8-3 scoring run to open the second half, UAlbany owned a double-digit lead with 7:43 remaining in the quarter.
  • NJIT attempted to close the lead and take the lead scoring six straight points, but the Great Danes answered with another scoring run – this one to give them a 15-point lead with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
  • Starting out the fourth with a 54-39 UAlbany lead, the Highlanders closed the scoring gap to 10 within the first four minutes of the final quarter.
  • Despite NJIT’s efforts, UAlbany kept a significant lead, 8-10 points, during the remaining six minutes of the contest. The Highlanders tallied the final basket of the afternoon to make the score 62-54 when the buzzer went off.

NEXT: The Great Danes will close a three-game road streak at Hartford on January 17.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker girls top No. 25 Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls basketball team outscored No. 25 Albany 34-16 in the second and third quarters combined to pull away from the Falcons Thursday night 56-45. The Blue Bison took a 10-point lead into halftime and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the game. Emily Satterday scored 22 points in the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Green Tech weathers run by Mekeel Christian, stays unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mekeel Christian cut what had been an 11-point third-quarter lead down to one in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, but Green Tech weathered the storm at home to beat the Lions 64-54. The No. 14 Eagles improve to 11-0 with the victory. Dayshaun Walton led Green Tech with 29 points, six […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Isaiah Austin drops 35, leads Albany past Shaker

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tied at halftime, the Albany boys basketball team pulled away from Shaker Thursday night to win 65-56. “Shaker’s a well-coached team, disciplined, tough. Tough and relentless. First half we had to play through a lot of their aggression. We had to calm down offensively and calm down defensively. We were a […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
Newark, NJ
Basketball
City
Newark, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury pulls away from Amsterdam in ranked Class A matchup

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night girls hoops in the Foothills Council featured a matchup between two top 25 squads in Class A — No. 24 Queensbury and No. 17 Amsterdam. These two traded buckets in the first half, but the Spartans’ ball movement was too much for the Rams to keep up with as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#Wins World Cup#Ae#Highlanders#The Great Danes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NYS lawmakers urge for unity in proposal to designate SUNY flagship institutions

Capital Region Lawmakers in a letter to the governor are concerned about the proposal to designate the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University as “flagship” SUNY institutions. They say UAlbany could be put at a great disadvantage in terms of the kinds of funding and flexibility—and the resulting enrollment and research increases—that would be provided only to the flagships institutions.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, January 20

Jill Szwed's weather report has today as the last "warm" day of the week. Today's five things to know feature's a Gas main break in Rotterdam, Glenridge Rd bridge making changes, and Ferrellgas customers face delivery issues.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy