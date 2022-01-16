UAlbany women’s basketball remains undefeated in AE play with win over NJIT

Newark, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — The Great Danes combined as a team on offense, shooting 42% from the field and 50% from outside the arc, and defense, totaling 35 rebounds, to hand NJIT their first loss in six games and remain undefeated in conference play, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our team’s effort today. NJIT is tough and disciplined. We knew we needed to defend them for 40 minutes to get this road win. The players executed a game plan and got big stops down the stretch to close out the game.

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper tallied the third double-double of the season, second in as many games, with 15 rebounds and 21 points. Cooper also had a game-high two blocks.

Junior Helene Haegerstrand followed Cooper on offense with 15 points while junior Grace Heeps followed on the boards with five rebounds.

Freshman Lilly Phillips totaled seven assists to lead the team.

Haegerstrand, Phillips, and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney worked hard in transition with two steals each.

For those who made more than one attempt on the hoop, Haegerstrand led the team shooting 67% from the field. Freshman Koi Sims led overall with one attempt and one basket (100%).

Haegerstrand also led outside of the arc, going 3-4.

Freshman Freja Werth, Heeps, and Phillips also made 50% of their attempts from outside of the arc.

As a team, the Great Danes outshot, 42%-38%, and out-rebounded, 35-32, the Highlanders.

Fourteen of UAlbany’s 62 points came from its 13 offensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Great Danes won the jump ball, but the Highlanders opened the scoring by tallying a layup on their first possession.

Helene Haegerstrand answered for UAlbany with her own layup before NJIT was able to get a 7-2 lead, the largest lead the Highlanders would own throughout the contest.

Before the halfway mark of the first quarter, the Great Danes worked their way to put the score within one, 9-8, NJIT advantage.

Kayla Cooper completed a layup after grabbing the offensive rebound to give UAlbany its first lead of the night, 12-11, with 2:59 on the first-quarter clock.

The Highlanders pulled ahead with a three-pointer, but Lilly Phillips went for a buzzer-beater to tie the score at 14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Great Danes pulled ahead during the second quarter, scoring seven points to earn a 21-16 advantage with 6:36 remaining.

An NJIT three-pointer put the Highlanders back in the lead, 22-21, but Grace Heeps answered with her own three-pointer to give UAlbany a lead they would not relinquish.

The Great Danes entered halftime with a 31-25 advantage.

Going on an 8-3 scoring run to open the second half, UAlbany owned a double-digit lead with 7:43 remaining in the quarter.

NJIT attempted to close the lead and take the lead scoring six straight points, but the Great Danes answered with another scoring run – this one to give them a 15-point lead with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Starting out the fourth with a 54-39 UAlbany lead, the Highlanders closed the scoring gap to 10 within the first four minutes of the final quarter.

Despite NJIT’s efforts, UAlbany kept a significant lead, 8-10 points, during the remaining six minutes of the contest. The Highlanders tallied the final basket of the afternoon to make the score 62-54 when the buzzer went off.

NEXT: The Great Danes will close a three-game road streak at Hartford on January 17.

