Comments from 18 residents convinced the Rowlett City Council to unanimously deny a the building of a convenience store. The store was expected to be located on Miller and Chiesa Roads near the Hillcrest neighborhood. It was expected to have a 4,400 square foot canopy for gas pumps with masonry screens and lighting designed not to spill over into the nearby neighborhood. The applicant, Mohammad Hussein, said the store and pumps could bring in $107,250 in sales tax and $18,625 in property tax each year if approved. He also said tanks would be regulated by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to ensure that the pumps are safe and efficient for users. He also said that residents would not have to worry about any noise, odor, light spillage or crime.

ROWLETT, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO