Oak Park Celebrates Native Betty White’s Legacy

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Oak Park said “thank you for being a friend” to native daughter Betty White.

White, who died on Dec. 31, would have turned 100 on Monday, so the weekend event planned to celebrate her birthday pivoted to a ceremony honoring her legacy.

The Betty White Centennial was held Saturday morning under the marquee at the Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in downtown Oak Park.

White was born in the suburb then moved to Los Angeles as a toddler.

The village is proud to call her one of its own and pay tribute to the joy she brought to so many as an actress and animal rights advocate.

The Animal Care League hosted a pet adoption event in her memory across the street from the theater.

There were many images of White in the crowd, and guests could even take a photo with their favorite Golden Girl.

Oak Park has declared Jan. 17 Betty White Day and has plans to make it an annual event.

