ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dallas Frazier Dies: Country Singer-Songwriter Behind “Elvira”, “Alley Oop” & Other Hits Was 82

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R60R7_0dn0NFfy00

Dallas Frazier , the songwriter behind such country hits as The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira,” The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop” and Emmylou Harris’ “Beneath Still Waters,” has died, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CEO Kyle Young . He was 82.

“Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time. He could convey infectious fun with ‘Elvira,’ and then write something as stunningly sad and true as ‘Beneath Still Waters.’ His songs helped Connie Smith to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame,” said Young in a statement published the Country Music Hall of Fame’s official website. “He was a man of kindness, generosity and faith, who overcame a hardscrabble upbringing to offer smiling gifts to all of us. He lived a beautiful life of a beautiful mind.”

Born in Spiro, Oklahoma on October 27, 1939, Frazier released albums throughout his career including Elvira , Tell It Like It Is , Singing My Songs and My Baby Packed Up My Mind and Left Me . He wrote No. 1 hits for the likes of Harris and Charley Pride and also saw his songs recorded by such icons as Diana Ross, Engelbert Humperdinck, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley, among many others.

Frazier was mentored as a young artist by country icon Ferlin Husky, signing to Capitol Records in 1954, at age 14. He released his first single “Space Command” that same year, going on to make the U.S. country chart eight times and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976.

Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Dick Carson Dies: Director Of ‘The Tonight Show’ And Brother Of Johnny Was 92

Dick Carson, brother of TV legend Johnny Carson and a former director for The Tonight Show, died at 92 at his home in Studio City, Calif. on December 19, 2021 following a brief illness, his family said. Richard Charles Carson, was born in Clarinda, Iowa, the youngest of three children of Homer Lloyd (“Kit”) and Ruth Hook Carson. He began his career in Nebraska radio. Later, at San Diego television station KOGO-TV, the local NBC affiliate, he first worked as a “floor man” for local programming, and then began  directing commercials and local news and sports shows. When a summer job opportunity as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Richard Burgi Says He Was Fired For “Inadvertent Violation” Of Covid Policy

Actor Richard Burgi has been let go from CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless after what he says was his inadvertent violation of the show’s Covid policy. In an Instagram Story video last night, Burgi, whose credits include Desperate Housewives and General Hospital, said he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy” by following the CDC’s recent recommendation of a five-day isolation period. He indicates he was unaware that the show has a 10-day isolation policy. “I felt terrible about it,” Burgi said in the video message. “I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is....
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Country Songwriter Tom T. Hall's Cause of Death Revealed

Country music legend Tom T. Hall's cause of death was revealed this week, over five months after his death. The songwriter's death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE. Hall was best known for bringing a sense of humor to his lyrics and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Tom T Hall death: Country music songwriter who wrote for Johnny Cash died by suicide, aged 85

Country Hall of Famer Tom T Hall died by suicide aged 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee last year, it has emerged.The musician, born Thomas T Hall, was a highly-regarded songwriter in country music, known for hits including “Harper Valley PTA”, performed by Jeannie C Riley in 1968, and others such as “Homecoming” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis”. Known fondly by fans as “The Storyteller”, Hall wrote a total of 12 No 1 hit songs and a further 26 Top 10s, and is ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Once Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Try And Give Him A Demo

Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Once Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Try And Give Him A Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Connie Smith
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Dallas Frazier
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Ferlin Husky
TribTown.com

Longtime country singer to perform in Seymour

Three shows featuring national country music acts remain on the schedule for Jackson Live and Event Center. Lorrie Morgan (Jan. 14), Jimmy Fortune (March 12) and Gene Watson (April 9) will close out the series as the Seymour venue’s final music shows. On Nov. 21, the Burton family announced...
SEYMOUR, IN
thedallasnews.net

Country musician Dallas Frazier passes away at 82

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Country singer-songwriter Dallas Frazier behind hits like The Oak Ridge Boys' 'Elvira' has died at the age of 82. As per Deadline, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CEO Kyle Young confirmed the news of Frazier's death. "Dallas Frazier is among the greatest...
DALLAS, TX
KGET

Hall of Fame songwriter Dallas Frazier, teen star of Cousin Herb’s ‘Trading Post,’ dies at 82

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One of the last founding contributors to the Bakersfield Sound has died. Dallas Frazier, the hall-of-fame country songwriter behind such hits as “Elvira” and “Beneath Still Waters,” died Jan. 14, his family announced on Facebook. He was 82. Frazier was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Spiro, Oklahoma, but was raised primarily […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Oak Ridge Boys#Capitol Records
Billboard

Jesse Frasure Rules Country Songwriters Chart Thanks to Hits by Michael Ray & More

Jesse Frasure leads Billboard‘s Country Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 8) for the first time, thanks to four songwriting credits on the latest Hot Country Songs chart. Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain,” which Frasure co-wrote with Josh Thompson, leads his haul at No. 6 with 24.9 million radio audience impressions, 5.3 million U.S. streams and 1,300 downloads sold in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week, according to MRC Data. It also holds at its No. 2 high on Country Airplay.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Legendary Songwriter Dallas Frazier Dead at 82

Dallas Frazier, the legendary country songwriter, known for writing hits like Elvira and Beneath Still Waters, reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14th) at the age of 82. Dallas Frazier was born in October 1939. He was raised in Bakersfield, California. As a teenager, the songwriter played with country music...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
celebrityaccess.com

Nashville Songwriter Hall of Famer Dallas Frazier, Writer of “Elvira” Has Passed at the Age of 82

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy nominated songwriter, Dallas Frazier has passed at the age of 82. His daughter, Melody released a statement to multiple media outlets. “Our dad passed into the loving arms of Jesus this morning. “Glory to God! No more suffering! In lieu of flowers and food, DAD requested donations be made to Nashville Rescue Mission. God Bless each of you who loved and prayed for dad, mom, my sisters, their husbands, and our family!”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
guitargirlmag.com

Rising Country Songwriter and Performing Artist Dallas Remington, Releases “One Night Rodeo”

NASHVILLE, TENN. – (January 14, 2022) – Rising Country songwriter and performing artist, Dallas Remington, known for her energy and ambition, has released a new single, “One Night Rodeo,” to digital music platforms. The song was written by Dallas Remington, Mark Narmore and Kasey Tyndall. Production, engineering and mixing was by Corey Lawson at Claw Sound Studios with mastering by Harold Larue Mastering. Studio musicians on the project included drums and percussion by Dave Ryan, bass, electric, acoustic guitar, keys and mandolin by Corey Lawson, dobro and pedal steel were played by Kyle Everson and background vocals were added by Corey Lawson. “One Night Rodeo” is available on all digital streaming and download platforms at smarturl.it/onenightrodeo.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Deadline

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy