ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Popular baby names come and go — and math may explain why

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhSPT_0dn0N7hP00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. ( StudyFinds.org ) – Baby name trends come and go. From pop culture characters to celebrities in the news, parents take inspiration from plenty of sources when naming their children. So how does a name like Emily go from in-vogue one year to out of fashion the next? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University say the answer may come down to one surprising factor — math.

Their study used a mathematical model to understand why baby names gain and then lose popularity over time. Even when analyzing constantly shifting behavioral patterns, the math shows there’s a continuous “tug-of-war” between parents wanting to stand out from the crowd and wanting their child to fit in as well.

“I am curious about everything, but I am clueless about popular social trends,” says Russell Golman, an associate professor in CMU’s Social and Decision Sciences Department, in a media release . “My interest was sparked by thinkers in the field of complex systems who study non-equilibrium dynamics in the economy and society.”

Can social networks fit into this equation?

Most math studies looking at economic issues and game theory (which examines strategy in competitive situations) eventually reach a middle point where everything breaks even — the equilibrium.

“I wanted to use math to describe two conflicting motives — wanting to fit in and wanting to stand out at the same time,” Golman explains. “They push you in opposite directions but you can want both things.”

The study author adds that the desire to fit in when naming a child would move the model closer to the equilibrium. Conversely, wanting to pick a name that stands out moves the parent’s behavior away from the middle ground.

“Put them together,” Golman continues, “and they still lead to equilibrium.”

The study author wanted to see how many different social factors researchers could throw into these models before they buck the trend. To do this, Golman and his team added the behavior of various social networks to the mix, including communities, neighbors, colleagues, clubs, or other social groups. However, researchers note social networks aren’t necessarily the same as social media.

“It was surprising that social networks could make such a big difference,” Golman says. “We modeled the dynamics with a lot of different networks, and not converging to equilibrium is actually pretty typical.”

Parents pick names which fit in — with a twist

PhD student Erin Bugbee used a large database of baby names coming from the Social Security Administration over the last 100 years to analyze parental behavior . According to mathematical models, if baby names really settle into the equilibrium, then the same names would always be popular each year.

What the study authors found was that parents actually take popular names (like Emily), and then pick something similar — like Emma. For parents, the study finds this name gives a child something that both stands out but is also socially acceptable in comparison to the most popular names of the time.

Interestingly, the math shows plenty of moms and dads arrive at this conclusion and do the same thing! The end result is that a name like Emily actually becomes less popular and a name like Emma enters the most popular baby name lists.

The findings appear in the journal Psychological Review .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Science Explains Why Emma, Not Emily, Is the Most Popular Baby Name Right Now

The popularity of Shaquille as a boy baby name peaked in 1993 for an obvious reason: It was O’Neal’s rookie year in the NBA. This kind of easily explained spike in baby name popularity, however, is the exception and not the rule. The reasons behind the ebb and flow in the baby names parents choose every year are typically opaque, and it’s a mystery that attracted the attention of researchers at Carnegie Mellon. Why do names fall in and out of fashion? What explains the rise of ‘Noah’ and ‘Liam’ and the fall of others? The researchers set out to study the unexplainable mysteries of what makes a baby name.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Come And Go#Economy And Society#Mathematics#Cmu
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WGN Radio

Chicago’s Afternoon News remembers Chicago TV legend Bill Jackson

On Chicago’s Afternoon News, Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand talked to Jim Engel to remember Chicago children’s TV legend Bill Jackson. Jim is the Children’s TV Curator and Historian for the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
WGN Radio

Left laughs off floated changes to 2024 ticket

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Week all devoted real estate in their opinion sections this week to potential big names, including Hillary Clinton, to replace either President Biden or Vice President Harris on Democrats’ next White House ticket.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy