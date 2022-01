The Raiders are a bad team and a bad organization. They may change the GM. They may hire new coaches. They might draft a new QB. Still, the Raiders will suck. The Raiders are what Callahan said about them. Take the scenario of a QB passing to a WR [Jones] that was not aware enough on the last play (near so 4th down) of the first playoff game in several years to run his route in to the endzone. There is that and the QB who threw it to him. Not just that (I have not confirmed) another WR [Edwards] was in the endzone and may have been open. Now, was it the play call for Jones to run a route short of the endzone? If that is the case, then the play caller is at fault. No matter which it is the Raiders are not a smart team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO